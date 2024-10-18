Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Opinion: Florida politicians hurt voters when they decline chances to reach them

    By Douglas C. Lyons, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Florida Sen. Gayle Harrell is a conservative Republican. She usually votes the party line, taking stands on issues that might make my stomach turn. She voted for the six-week abortion ban , the Stop WOKE Act that disrupted public education by going after "indoctrination," and legislation easing gun restrictions in the name of constitutional carry.

    Yet, Harrell is a role model, particularly for some of her GOP colleagues who aspire to public office in politically competitive districts but somehow believe they can get there without having to make their case to voters outside of their political base. It's a form of electoral 'ghosting' that voters shouldn't tolerate.

    Yes, Harrell's senate district is ruby red, but she's not afraid to discuss or defend her ideas or her votes on hot-button issues with anyone — Democrat, Republican or Non-Party Affiliated (NPA). She's also willing to listen to ideas she may not necessarily agree with. Consider it the difference between a consummate professional and rank amateurs.

    Endorsement: Re-elect Gayle Harrell to Florida Senate

    Maybe pols who 'ghost' just don't have much to say.

    Over the past two months, the Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has asked candidates for elective office to meet with the board and reporters to share their views and give our readers some ideas of their priorities. Most of the candidates showed up. Several others — all Republicans — blew us off. They include a challenger for a Port of Palm Beach seat, a candidate for the Florida House, one running for Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller, three Palm Beach County commission candidates and three men running for Congress. This illustrious group included an incumbent county commissioner, a member of Congress and a sitting U.S. senator.

    You'd think that these politicians would take advantage of an opportunity to reach a segment of the electorate, especially one that is politically astute as the readers of the Post's Opinion pages.

    Granted, today's media market is as diverse as the electorate. Cable news, mailers, podcasts, social media, TV ads — it's competitive out here, but despite the mistaken old-media perception, the broad readership of a daily newspaper and its Opinion pages remain a viable choice and opportunity for any credible candidate.

    So, why the ghosting? People still want to know something about the candidates, and the chance at a free plug on a newspaper's multi-media platform for any politician should still make sense. Are newspapers too liberal? On several issues, maybe. But, only in one part of the paper, the "Opinion" section. If that word's confusing, please Google it.

    Could it be that these reluctant candidates just don't have that much to offer? It takes real work to go beyond the soundbites and talking points to understand the details and nuances of public policy. Without that, it's difficult to reach and convince knowledgeable voters. So, why try to go beyond those die-hard supporters who embrace red-meat views or the big-money donors who see potential shills if they manage to get elected to office.

    State Sen. Harrell is different. Like it or not, she's a career politician.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKV9U_0wBvDtqt00

    The Republican lawmaker is knowledgeable enough after many years in the Florida Legislature to have the ability to articulate her positions on a variety of issues, even defending them in a way that makes you at least consider her points instead of rejecting them outright. In our interview, she gave as much as she got.

    Perhaps this is where experience, time spent going beyond the party talking points and engaging with the electorate really matters. At 81, Harrell is a respected member of the Florida Legislature and a fixture in her senate district which includes Tequesta, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Westlake, Pahokee and much of northern unincorporated Palm Beach County. She first won election to the Florida House in 2000 and went on to serve not one but two eight-year stints in that chamber. In 2018, she ran for the Florida Senate and has been in that office ever since.

    "I'm all about service," Harrell said during her time spent with the Post editorial board.

    The interview amounted to a conversation, a simple and civil exchange of ideas and views we believe will benefit our readers who happen to be voters. They're the ones hurt when candidates ghost an opportunity to reach them.

    Douglas C. Lyons is an editorial writer and the Post's letters editor.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Opinion: Florida politicians hurt voters when they decline chances to reach them

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Blue Flamenco
    1d ago
    ¡Voten Azul! #VoteBlue 💙🌊🇺🇸
    James Jeske
    2d ago
    vote Yes on amendment 4 and give women back their right to choose for themselves!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA59 minutes ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Opinion: Kidney donations hurt by financial barriers. Time to end that.
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking Invests 94L, 95L. See what Florida can expect
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    What to take to the Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Miami in case it rains. 7 things to know
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Miami Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson has this extremely lofty goal for his legacy
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy