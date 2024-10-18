Opinion: Florida politicians hurt voters when they decline chances to reach them

Florida Sen. Gayle Harrell is a conservative Republican. She usually votes the party line, taking stands on issues that might make my stomach turn. She voted for the six-week abortion ban , the Stop WOKE Act that disrupted public education by going after "indoctrination," and legislation easing gun restrictions in the name of constitutional carry.

Yet, Harrell is a role model, particularly for some of her GOP colleagues who aspire to public office in politically competitive districts but somehow believe they can get there without having to make their case to voters outside of their political base. It's a form of electoral 'ghosting' that voters shouldn't tolerate.

Yes, Harrell's senate district is ruby red, but she's not afraid to discuss or defend her ideas or her votes on hot-button issues with anyone — Democrat, Republican or Non-Party Affiliated (NPA). She's also willing to listen to ideas she may not necessarily agree with. Consider it the difference between a consummate professional and rank amateurs.

Endorsement: Re-elect Gayle Harrell to Florida Senate

Maybe pols who 'ghost' just don't have much to say.

Over the past two months, the Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has asked candidates for elective office to meet with the board and reporters to share their views and give our readers some ideas of their priorities. Most of the candidates showed up. Several others — all Republicans — blew us off. They include a challenger for a Port of Palm Beach seat, a candidate for the Florida House, one running for Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller, three Palm Beach County commission candidates and three men running for Congress. This illustrious group included an incumbent county commissioner, a member of Congress and a sitting U.S. senator.

You'd think that these politicians would take advantage of an opportunity to reach a segment of the electorate, especially one that is politically astute as the readers of the Post's Opinion pages.

Granted, today's media market is as diverse as the electorate. Cable news, mailers, podcasts, social media, TV ads — it's competitive out here, but despite the mistaken old-media perception, the broad readership of a daily newspaper and its Opinion pages remain a viable choice and opportunity for any credible candidate.

So, why the ghosting? People still want to know something about the candidates, and the chance at a free plug on a newspaper's multi-media platform for any politician should still make sense. Are newspapers too liberal? On several issues, maybe. But, only in one part of the paper, the "Opinion" section. If that word's confusing, please Google it.

Could it be that these reluctant candidates just don't have that much to offer? It takes real work to go beyond the soundbites and talking points to understand the details and nuances of public policy. Without that, it's difficult to reach and convince knowledgeable voters. So, why try to go beyond those die-hard supporters who embrace red-meat views or the big-money donors who see potential shills if they manage to get elected to office.

State Sen. Harrell is different. Like it or not, she's a career politician.

The Republican lawmaker is knowledgeable enough after many years in the Florida Legislature to have the ability to articulate her positions on a variety of issues, even defending them in a way that makes you at least consider her points instead of rejecting them outright. In our interview, she gave as much as she got.

Perhaps this is where experience, time spent going beyond the party talking points and engaging with the electorate really matters. At 81, Harrell is a respected member of the Florida Legislature and a fixture in her senate district which includes Tequesta, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Westlake, Pahokee and much of northern unincorporated Palm Beach County. She first won election to the Florida House in 2000 and went on to serve not one but two eight-year stints in that chamber. In 2018, she ran for the Florida Senate and has been in that office ever since.

"I'm all about service," Harrell said during her time spent with the Post editorial board.

The interview amounted to a conversation, a simple and civil exchange of ideas and views we believe will benefit our readers who happen to be voters. They're the ones hurt when candidates ghost an opportunity to reach them.

Douglas C. Lyons is an editorial writer and the Post's letters editor.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Opinion: Florida politicians hurt voters when they decline chances to reach them