Election 2024: Incumbent Maria Sachs faces challenge from John Fischer for county seat

Incumbent Maria Sachs will face retired fire captain John Fischer in the race for the District 5 seat of the county commission — one of three seats open in this year's general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

District 5 includes the cities of Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. It runs west of, and includes parts of , Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners is made up of seven members who are elected from single-member districts by the voters they represent. Commissioners serve staggered four-year terms and represent the entire county.

The board is responsible for enacting countywide laws and authorizing programs and expenditures of county funds. The commissioners also serve as the Child Care Facilities Board, the Solid Waste Authority Governing Board, the Environmental Control Board and the Zoning Board.

The board generally meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month for public hearings and to discuss regular agenda items. Workshops are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Here's a look at the two candidates:

Incumbent Maria Sachs (Democrat)

Age and residence: Sachs, 75, lives in Boca Raton.

Sachs, 75, lives in Boca Raton. Current job: Mayor of Palm Beach County.

Mayor of Palm Beach County. Top campaign priorities: Protecting the Agricultural Reserve, enhancing the well-being of seniors, keeping the cost of living down and addressing traffic and infrastructure needs.

Protecting the Agricultural Reserve, enhancing the well-being of seniors, keeping the cost of living down and addressing traffic and infrastructure needs. Professional history: Sachs has served as a prosecutor for the state attorney's office, as an associate attorney at Florida Atlantic University and as partner at her own firm.

Sachs has served as a prosecutor for the state attorney's office, as an associate attorney at Florida Atlantic University and as partner at her own firm. Political background: Sachs has served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives and two terms in the Florida Senate.

Sachs has served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives and two terms in the Florida Senate. Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, University of Maryland, master's degree in international relations, Boston University, and law degree, University of Miami.

Bachelor's degree in political science, University of Maryland, master's degree in international relations, Boston University, and law degree, University of Miami. Endorsements: Sachs has been endorsed by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, the Fraternal Order of Police, BIZPAC of Palm Beach County, Women’s Issues Now, Inc., and the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance. A full list of endorsements can be found on her campaign website .

Sachs has been endorsed by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, the Fraternal Order of Police, BIZPAC of Palm Beach County, Women’s Issues Now, Inc., and the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance. A full list of endorsements can be found on her campaign website . Finances: Sachs has raised $187,757 and spent $90,927. In a Sept. 18 questionnaire submitted to The Palm Beach Post, she said she had planned to spend around $350,000 on her campaign.

Challenger John Fischer (Republican)

Age and residence: Fischer, 62, lives in Boca Raton.

Fischer, 62, lives in Boca Raton. Current job: Retired county paramedic firefighter captain.

Retired county paramedic firefighter captain. Top campaign priorities: County budget, county handling of tax dollars and public safety.

County budget, county handling of tax dollars and public safety. Professional history: Fischer served for 27 years with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. He retired as a captain in 2013.

Fischer served for 27 years with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. He retired as a captain in 2013. Political background: None.

None. Education: Firefighter certification, Florida Fire College.

Firefighter certification, Florida Fire College. Endorsements: Fischer has been endorsed by Republican Assembly Palm Beach County, Republican Liberty Caucus Palm Beach, Friends of Liberty – Century Village, the Conservative Club of Valencia Reserve and DrainTheSwampUSA PAC, according to his campaign website .

Fischer has been endorsed by Republican Assembly Palm Beach County, Republican Liberty Caucus Palm Beach, Friends of Liberty – Century Village, the Conservative Club of Valencia Reserve and DrainTheSwampUSA PAC, according to his campaign website . Finances: Fischer has raised $55,898 and spent $49,642.

How to vote in the November election

There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

To vote by mail: Make an online request that your ballot be mailed to you , or call the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections at 561-656-6200.

To vote early: Show up from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any Palm Beach County early voting location. A full list of these can be found at votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting . Voters can also schedule an appointment online to avoid early voting lines.

To vote on Election Day: Find your correct precinct and voting location by visiting votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder . On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz . Help support our work. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Incumbent Maria Sachs faces challenge from John Fischer for county seat