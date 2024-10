Two men dead, one wounded in separate western Palm Beach County shootings this week

BELLE GLADE — Two men are dead and another was wounded in separate shooting incidents this week in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports.

Investigators did not immediately reveal the names of those who died.

One incidents occurred late on Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the 800 block of Southwest Avenue B. Investigators say a man was found shortly before 11 p.m. dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Information regarding suspects or a motive was not immediately available, the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, sheriff's detectives responded to another shooting on the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Street. Detectives responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and found two people who had been hit by gunfire. One man was dead at the scene. The other suffered a gunshot wound to his foot and was taken to a hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, detectives were still attempting to identify a suspect and a motive.

The shootings took place about one-quarter of a mile apart.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the PBSO app available for Apple or Android smartphones.

