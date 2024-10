After closures for Helene and Milton, will Palm Beach County schools need make-up days?

Palm Beach County students were out of school for three days last week for Hurricane Milton, but the school district won't need to add days to this year's school calendar to make up for the lost time.

"The Palm Beach County School District's academic calendars build in flexibility with more instructional minutes than required by the Florida Department of Education," a district spokesperson said. "This additional time may be used for unexpected events, such as hurricanes or other emergencies."

While communities in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington were hit by tornadoes in Milton's wake, the school district did not report any major damage to school campuses. Students returned to class Tuesday after a previously planned professional development day for staff on Monday.

Students were also off school on Thursday, Sept. 26 for potential impacts of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in the Big Bend area.

State law requires Florida students in kindergarten through third grade receive 720 hours of instruction each year. Fourth through twelfth graders must be in school for 900 hours.

There is flexibility, though. In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the amount of required instructional time by five school days after many school districts were forced to extend spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When do Palm Beach County students have off school for Thanksgiving, winter holidays?

If October and November go as planned, students won't have another day off school until Tuesday, Nov. 5, when they are off for Election Day and many campuses are used as polling places.

Students will be off Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They will also be out of school from Monday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 for the winter holidays.

Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com .

