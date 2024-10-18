Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Family of free diver lost in spearfishing accident to host memorial event Sunday in Jupiter

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    An event memorializing a former Palm Beach resident who died in a spearfishing accident this past Mother's Day will be held Sunday in Jupiter.

    A Memorial Paddle Out for Virgil M. Price III will celebrate the life of the well-known free diver who went missing May 12 while exploring a World War II shipwreck off the coast of Jensen Beach .

    U.S. Coast Guard officials launched a search for the West Palm Beach resident but suspended it the following evening. The agency reported a search of more than 1,415 miles and 36 hours, according to TCPalm.com . His body has not been recovered.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYto5_0wBvBPdd00

    Price, a graduate of the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, was an experienced freediver and instructor with Florida Freedivers, a sporting goods store in North Palm Beach, his family said. From an early age he was drawn to music, wildlife and the ocean, and he also played numerous instruments including piano, bass guitar, and mandolin, his family said.

    Kate Cerasaro, Price's mother, said her son was an avid outdoorsman and "Renaissance guy" who went alligator hunting, collected World War II and Civil War artifacts, played in a band, made homemade alligator stew, and taught surfing, diving and spearfishing.

    "He would take all these kids out — he called them his 'Lost Boys' — and they'd go to Munyon Island and they would build bonfires and have cookouts, things that people don't do anymore," she said. "I said to somebody, if anybody thinks that Virgil's going to grow up and put on a blue blazer and be a preppy Palm Beacher, it's never going to happen. Somebody's going to have to fall in love with somebody who lives in board shorts and loves animals."

    Sunday's event will give participants the opportunity to share stories and celebrate Price's life, said his sister, Brit Drozda.

    Price would have turned 40 on Saturday.

    "Virgil’s lighthearted spirit touched so many lives," Drozda said. "If you happened to cross his path, we would love for you to be there to share the day with us."

    Participants will gather at the Anita Lenkler Pavilion at Ocean Cay Park, 2188 Marcinski Road, beginning at 11 a.m. A paddle out led by William Kimball of Bluewater Surfing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

    Participants must bring their own boards. Those who do not want to paddle are encouraged to celebrate Price's life with flowers at the pier, Drozda said.

    Want more Jupiter news?

    Sign up for our Post on Jupiter weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Family of free diver lost in spearfishing accident to host memorial event Sunday in Jupiter

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    China Wok Chinese Restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, cited for 9 violations in Palm Beach County
    Gary Smith6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA59 minutes ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion: Kidney donations hurt by financial barriers. Time to end that.
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking Invests 94L, 95L. See what Florida can expect
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    What to take to the Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Miami in case it rains. 7 things to know
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Celeb realtor Ryan Serhant says Florida’s $34B insurance crisis is ‘one of the greatest’ we'll see — says only 2%-4% of homeowners have flood insurance. How to get help if you’re not covered
    moneywise.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Miami Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson has this extremely lofty goal for his legacy
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy