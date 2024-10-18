Abortion and Amendment 4: Five things to know about Florida's Election Day question

From 1972 to 2022, abortion was legal in Florida until 24 weeks of pregnancy. In 2022, Florida began to enforce a restriction passed by legislators preventing women from terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks. In May, following the passage of another law, abortions after six weeks from the first day of a patient’s last menstrual period became illegal.

Amendment 4 is a ballot initiative that would allow voters to end restrictions that restrict access to abortion up to when a fetus could survive outside of the womb.

The amendment in its entirety reads:

No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

Here, we examine claims about the effects of Amendment 4.

Claim: Amendment 4 would protect a woman’s decision to have an abortion

This is true.

Amendment 4 would end restrictions on abortions before a fetus could survive outside of the uterus. It would eliminate the ban on abortions after six weeks following a woman’s last menstrual period, a time by which many women have not learned they are pregnant. It would return decisions about when the procedure can be performed after viability to medical providers and their patients.

The amendment, if passed, would render unconstitutional and unenforceable the requirement that a patient visit a clinic twice, with at least 24 hours in between visits, before terminating her pregnancy.

It would not eliminate the requirement for notification of a parent or guardian of a minor getting an abortion.

Claim: The amendment would allow 'viability' open to interpretation

This is false.

Amendments are restricted by statute to no more than 75 words, a limit that would make defining all terms in it unrealistic. The terms are, however, already legally defined. The Florida Supreme Court, which reviews ballot measures for ambiguous language, approved the wording.

Fetal viability is defined by Florida law as “the stage of fetaldevelopment when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures.” While factors that include the size and condition of the fetus may vary, viability is understood to be possible by 24 to 26 weeks into a pregnancy — within the second trimester.

Claim: The amendment would allow anyone to decide whether a patient’s health is in danger

This is false.

"Healthcare providers" is the term used in the amendment. They are legally understood to be physicians or nurses.

Claim: The amendment would lead to abortions up to nine months of pregnancy

This is false.

Abortions after six months of pregnancy are rare and have been performed only in the case of conditions threatening the life of the patient or because of a serious or fatal fetal abnormality.

Three abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy have taken place in Florida since 2020, all of them in 2024, under current abortion restrictions, because of serious or fatal fetal abnormalities, according to data collected by Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

Claim: Amendment 4 would burden taxpayers with additional costs

This is false.

The state projected that Amendment 4 would lead to lawsuits that could cost the state money. It also warned that the state could be required to pay costs of abortion. Amendment 4, however, does not address public funding for abortions.

The state's projection does not address the public costs of women not being able to work and not being able to pay the medical expenses of unintended, unwanted and unsafe pregnancies.

Antigone Barton is a reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at avbarton@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Abortion and Amendment 4: Five things to know about Florida's Election Day question