    Election 2024: Two attorneys compete in runoff to become newest Palm Beach County judge

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Palm Beach County voters on Nov. 5 will choose between two attorneys to succeed longtime Judge Ted Booras, who announced in March he would not seek another term on the bench.

    Lourdes Casanova, a former state prosecutor now in private practice, and Jean Marie Middleton, an attorney for the Palm Beach County School District, advanced to a nonpartisan Election Day runoff for Palm Beach County Judge Group 2.

    They received the most votes among three candidates in the nonpartisan August primary. Casanova tallied 38% of the vote compared to 34% for Middleton.

    Election 2024: Elections chief talks of distrust as Palm Beach County ships batch of vote-by-mail ballots

    Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. Early voting in Palm Beach County will take place Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, with polls opening during the same hours. Voters also can cast ballots by mail. For additional information on voting visit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

    What's at stake? County judges in Florida preside over misdemeanor cases, traffic offenses and civil disputes of $50,000 or less. They are elected to six-year terms.

    Lourdes Casanova

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sy1K_0wBugBCz00

    • Age and residence: Casanova, 37, grew up in Royal Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Founding attorney and CEO of Casanova Law.
    • Top campaign priorities: Casanova said her priorities as a county judge will be to ensure fairness and objectivity; to prioritize technology and proficiency to save time and protect taxpayer dollars; and to maintain the rule of law and integrity in the judiciary.
    • Professional history: Admitted to the Florida Bar in 2012. Previously worked as an assistant state attorney for Palm Beach County; associate attorney for Gamba, Lombana and Herrera; and associate attorney for Rivera Law Offices, P.A.
    • Political background: No previous political experience.
    • Education: Bachelor's and law degrees, University of Florida.
    • Endorsements: Casanova's campaign lists a number of endorsements from organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Benevolent Association, the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County Local 2928 and Women's Issues NOW, an organization founded by the National Organization for Women. Former Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller Sharon Bock has also endorsed Casanova.
    • Finances: County elections records show that Casanova received $159,587.16 in contributions with $105,076.51 in expenditures as of Oct. 14.

    Daylight savings: When is daylight saving 2024? First day of fall, time change in Palm Beach County

    Jean Marie Middleton

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXwyn_0wBugBCz00

    • Age and residence: Middleton, 63, lives in Greenacres.
    • Current job: Assistant general counsel for the Palm Beach County School District.
    • Top campaign priorities: Middleton said her primary priority as county judge will be to monitor case-management orders daily to ensure that parties are complying with deadlines such that cases aren't being unnecessarily delayed.
    • Professional history: Since 2013, Middleton has worked for the Palm Beach County School District, first as senior attorney and then assistant general counsel.
    • Political background: No previous political experience.
    • Education: Bachelor's in political science and law degree, Howard University.
    • Endorsements: Middleton's campaign lists endorsements from individual local leaders including West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, County Commissioner and State Senator-elect Mack Bernard and State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds. The Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO has also endorsed Middleton.
    • Finances: County elections records show that Middleton received $68,457.27 in contributions with $60,084.96 in expenditures as of Oct. 14.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham . Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Two attorneys compete in runoff to become newest Palm Beach County judge

