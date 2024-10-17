Miami Dolphins' playoff road gets harder as AFC East rivals make huge adds at WR | Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel tried to put the best spin possible on the situation the Miami Dolphins find themselves in, a position so different that you have to remind yourself all this change occurred in the mere 1½ weeks since they last played a football game.

If one of those tornadoes that caused havoc throughout Florida last week somehow got a hold of the AFC East, there might not be this much upheaval.

Two trades for Pro Bowl receivers. The surprise firing of a head coach. The changing of the guard in New England. That’s the new landscape the Dolphins must navigate while trying to overcome a 1½-game deficit to the Buffalo Bills in the division.

“I’ve always looked at it like it helps your team,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “The better the teams are in your division, ultimately, if you’re trying to succeed at something, it makes your team have to be better.”

The Dolphins have to be better — if they’re going to deal with Josh Allen throwing to Amari Cooper the next time they play the Buffalo Bills .

They have to be better in two meetings still to come against the New York Jets , who no longer are coached by Robert Saleh and where Aaron Rodgers now has old buddy Davante Adams to throw to.

Tyreek Hill: I'm still the best receiver in the league

To be determined: Could either trade have an impact close to when the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill?

"They're still not the best receiver in the league. I am," Hill said. "And I stand on that. I want my mama to send me this and say, 'Yeah, you talking your trash today.' Because I am, man."

That's not all. There’s even renewed hope in Boston where the Patriots think they’ve found their man in quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie took over the starting job from ex-Dolphin Jacoby Brissett last week, threw for 243 yards and had one analyst predicting stardom.

Which may not have been the biggest case of overreaction over all these changes. That honor goes to Jeff Ulbrich, who became interim coach of the Jets after Saleh was fired. Ulbrich understandably is excited about pairing Adams with Garrett Wilson at receiver.

“I think the best thing, I was fortunate enough in San Francisco to be around Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice and to see firsthand all that Jerry taught T.O.,” Ulbrich said. “Jerry, at the time, was in his 18th year, whatever it was, but so established and understood the game at the highest level. I think Davante’s going to provide that same thing for Garrett and for all of our receivers.”

Whew. What is certain is that when Rodgers and Adams, 31, hook up, defenses suffer. Adams went to six straight Pro Bowls starting in 2017 and most of his 73 touchdown receptions while in Green Bay came off Rodgers’ arm.

Adams has faced the Dolphins only three times, winning twice and catching 17 passes for 216 yards (12.7 average) and three touchdowns. Two TDs came in a 2018 meeting in which Adams opened the scoring on a 7-yard catch and later iced the win with a 25-yard reception. And since the Dolphins’ first meeting with the Jets this season isn’t until Dec. 8, Adams and Rodgers have plenty of time to work off any rust.

Oddsmakers don’t see that as much of a challenge. The Jets play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. DraftKings swapped the Jets from 1½-point underdogs to 1½-point favorites following the trade.

Hill predicts success for Davante Adams, Amari Cooper

Turning more serious, Hill predicted success for both receivers in their new homes.

"I'm definitely happy for Davante, teaming back up with his old quarterback," Hill said. "I know that's obviously where he wanted to be. And for Amari, I think him and Josh Allen, those two guys will play very well together because Amari is still one of those guys that can get open. It’s going to be a good test for our DBs when we play them, but we’ve got Jalen Ramsey, so we’re straight."

Pittsburgh played Adams’ former team, the Raiders, last week, although Adams ended up missing that game.

“I was getting ready for Davante last week,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I’m getting ready for Davante this week.”

BetOnline.ag kept the odds for the Jets winning the division at 9/2, with the Bills inching up to 4/15, followed by Miami slipping slightly to 7/1 and the Patriots far behind at 125/1.

The Bills were on track to win the division for the fifth straight year even before they had a No. 1 receiver. They have one now in Cooper, 30, whose 250 receiving yards with Cleveland this season are more than anyone else has on Buffalo’s roster.

Cooper has split four meetings with the Dolphins, with his best game being a 31-6 win for Dallas in which he totaled 88 receiving yards and scored twice. He has caught 15 passes for 195 yards and those two scores vs. Miami.

The Dolphins, who lost at home to the Bills in Week 2, visit Buffalo on Nov. 3 needing a win to have any realistic chance at the division. Bills coach Sean McDermott tried to downplay the acquisition a bit, saying, “One player doesn’t save a team.”

A quieter acquisition involving the Bills could be playing out behind closed doors, where soccer's Jozy Altidore is one of three athletes reportedly negotiating to buy a minority stake in the franchise. The NBA’s Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are the others. Altidore, formerly of the U.S. Men's National Team, is from Boca Prep, which might explain a connection with the team's owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, who also have connections to Boca Raton.

Back on the field, Maye’s debut had analyst Louis Riddick saying he sees something “real special” in the rookie.

McDaniel, for his part, said he’s not sweating any of this.

“I’m not the guy that’s like, ‘Oh, man, somebody got someone.’ If you are to do what you say you want to do, you have to beat whatever team, whatever day, in whatever stadium. So we just need to get better.”

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com . Follow him on social media @gunnerhal.

Sunday's game

Dolphins at Colts

1 p.m., FOX; streaming by subscription on NFL+ and YouTube

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins' playoff road gets harder as AFC East rivals make huge adds at WR | Habib