Editorial: Palm Beach County needs La Quinta Inn to address homeless problem

Palm Beach County ran up against a NIMBY — and blinked . The "not-in-my-backyard" issue that forced county staff to backpedal involved a plan to purchase and convert an old, abandoned La Quinta Inn in West Palm Beach into a homeless shelter. Unfortunately, the hotel is next to Century Village, an influential community of seniors that has vociferously opposed to the idea.

"Where is the money coming from to do all this work and to buy the hotel and then maintain it?" asked Fausto Fabbro, president of the firm that manages the community during an appearance before county officials. "This hotel was never designed for long-term living. We are concerned over the prospect of excessive loitering. This is not a good idea."

County staff tried to assure the residents during a contentious town-hall meeting that the converted hotel would be used solely for seniors who need housing. That answer still fell on deaf ears. Worse, some of the county commissioners remain unconvinced that the purchase is a good idea, a bigger impediment to ongoing efforts.

We encourage commissioners to show some backbone here.

The outrage from Century Village residents, while understandable, pales in comparison to the growing problem of homelessness in Palm Beach County. To their credit, the county has taken steps over the years to set up a strategy, dating back to 2008, to develop a coordinated, collaborative system of services to ensure that the homeless have a place to call home. This should include converting the La Quinta Inn as the county needs every tool in its arsenal to address this issue.

Homelessness remains a big problem in Palm Beach County, despite the ongoing efforts of business leaders, local governments, social service agencies and faith-based communities to find solutions. Worse, the problem is growing. The 2024 Point-In-Time Count in which volunteers and officers conduct a local census found more than 2,100 homeless individuals in the county, an increase of more than 300 from the 1,800 counted in 2023.

Those unfortunate enough to find themselves on the streets come from various circumstances, and different walks of life. Families with young children, the disabled, military veterans, the elderly, women fleeing domestic abuse, individuals plagued by mental issues or addiction challenges — being homeless involves persons with problems that have no easy answers.

The sky-high costs of living, particularly in an increasingly expensive housing and rental market, in one of Florida's most affluent counties hasn't helped matters. According to county estimates, roughly 65% of those who are homeless are homeless for the first time, a situation county officials attribute to cost-of-living increases and soaring rents more so than the more popular but stereotypical notion that homelessness is fueled by crime and drug addiction.

The state of Florida didn't help matters when, earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that bans local governments from allowing the homeless to camp or sleep on public property. Billed as a measure to keep streets safe, HB 1365 set aside $30 million and requires the Florida Department of Children & Families to administer regional bodies to provide housing and other homeless services. How well the new law will work is anyone's guess.

What remains problematic is a provision that allows individuals, business owners or the Florida attorney general to file lawsuits to force counties and municipalities to comply with the law. Bad enough that local communities like West Palm Beach will have to pony up the money to round up the homeless, establish settlements and provide improved services. Add the legal costs of lawsuits to an already expensive mix that takes monies away from more effective programs to help the homeless.

Fortunately, Palm Beach County started earlier than most to recognize the problem and attempt to address it. Unlike other communities now scrambling to comply with state law and the impending winter season that attracts homeless "snowbirds" to South Florida, our county already has an infrastructure that, with improvements, can make a difference.

It obviously won't be an easy sell, but the onus is now on county staff to not only negotiate the purchase of the La Quinta Inn but to ensure nearby residents and those county commissioners still skeptical of the idea that the 140-bed facility can be retrofitted and maintained to serve its homeless clients without disturbing the surrounding community.

And rather than yelling "no in my backyrad", maybe that community can say, "let's talk this through to find a solution".

