Florida high school football: What are the top Week 9 games to watch?

Week 9 could be another thrilling week of high school football in Florida.

The week is headlined by a rare late-season matchup of No. 1 teams, big rivalry games and several exciting games featuring top teams in Central and South Florida.

Miami Norland hosts Miami Central in a battle of the top-ranked team in Class 4A and the top-ranked team in Class 3A. Norland is looking to extend its win streak against Central to three after winning two big games in 2023.

Venice, the No. 1 team in Class 7A, travels to Clearwater Central Catholic, the No. 2 team in Class 1A. Venice is looking to get back on track after falling to IMG, the No. 1 team on the USA Today Florida Network Super 25, two weeks ago.

Undefeated Palmetto travels to rival Manatee; Jones hosts Lake Wales in a game that could determine the District 7-4A champion; and Seminole takes on The First Academy in a game featuring two Super 25 programs.

Here's a look at the top games to watch in Week 9.

Stream high school football games on NFHS Network

Central (5-1, No. 1 Class 3A) at Norland (6-1, No. 1 Class 4A)

A rare matchup of two No. 1 teams and a rematch of teams that produced two overtime thrillers in 2023. Norland beat Central 29-26 in the regular season and then topped the Rockets 31-28 in the regional final last season. Central wide receiver Sekou Smith leads the Rockets with 82 yards per game. Norland is coming off a thrilling 33-27 district win against American Heritage-Plantation on Monday. Quarterback Ennio Yapoor threw for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 559 yards and four scored through the first six games.

Venice (6-1, No. 1 Class 7A) at Clearwater Central Catholic (7-0, No. 2 Class 1A)

A matchup of two teams that have reached the state championship game in their respective classes each of the past two seasons. Venice lost its first game of the season against IMG in Week 7. Running back Dorien Irving-Jones rushed for 99 yards and caught a 26-yard pass in the 21-16 loss. Clearwater Central Catholic has won 25 consecutive regular season games. The Marauders have scored at least 42 points in six consecutive games.

Watch Venice vs. Clearwater Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday

Columbus (5-2, No. 4 Class 7A) at Miami Northwestern (4-3, No. 3 Class 3A)

Columbus comes into Thursday’s game riding a four-game win streak. The Explorers have outscored their past three opponents by a combined 127-21. Northwestern is looking to beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season. The Bulls' three losses (Venice, Norland, Central) have been by a combined 13 points.

Seminole (6-1, No. 5 Class 7A) at The First Academy (6-1, No. 4 Class 1A)

Seminole suffered a 29-14 loss to district rival Lake Mary on Monday and have another tough game in Week 9 at The First Academy. Junior quarterback Michael Clayton is hoping to return Friday after missing Monday’s game with a back injury. The First Academy is playing its first game since losing 49-42 to Georgia power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Oct. 4.

Watch Seminole vs. The First Academy at 7 p.m. Friday

Lake Wales (5-1, No. 6 Class 4A) at Jones (6-0, No. 2 Class 4A)

Lake Wales will win the District 7-4A title with a win; Jones will win the championship with a win and an Auburndale win against Lake Region. Lake Wales’ defense has three shutouts this season, and Seminole is the only team to score more than 13 points against the Highlanders this year. Jones has dominated its past two opponents since beating Osceola 34-28 on overtime on Sept. 19. Running back Jaquail Smith has rushed for 816 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Monarch (4-2, No. 7 Class 6A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2, No. 2 Class 5A)

Both teams are coming off losses to Chaminade-Madonna in their last game. Monarch lost to Chaminade 37-9 on Oct. 5; Aquinas fell to Chaminade 29-22 last Friday. Monarch junior wide receiver Jabari Brady has caught nine passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns over the past two weeks. Sophomore wide receiver Julius Jones leads Aquinas with six touchdowns in 2024.

Watch Monarch vs. St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday

Edgewater (6-2, No. 7 Class 5A) at Dr. Phillips (6-0, No. 3 Class 7A)

Edgewater has won four in a row and its offense has been clicking during the streak. The Eagles are averaging 45.5 points per game during the win streak. Dr. Phillips has been outstanding defensively this season, allowing just 38 points. The Panthers have two shutouts and only Lake Mary has scored more than a touchdown against Dr. Phillips this year.

Watch Edgewater vs. Dr. Phillips at 7 p.m. Friday

West Boca (5-1, No. 6 Class 6A) at Bishop Verot (4-2, No. 6 Class 2A)

West Boca is looking to get back to its winning ways after a tough 28-27 overtime loss at Western last week. Quarterback Trey Moran threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards. Bishop Verot is scheduled to play its first game since beating First Baptist Academy 34-28 on Sept. 27. Quarterback Carter Stanley accounted for 312 total yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Lincoln (6-1, No. 9 Class 5A) at Niceville (6-1, No. 8 Class 5A)

This is a game that could determine playoff seeding in Region 1-5A; Niceville currently is the No. 2 seed and Lincoln is No. 3. Lincoln rebounded well from its Week 7 loss against Gadsden County by dominating Chiles 33-3 last week. Quarterback Christian Sims Jr. threw for 119 yards and two scores in the win. Niceville is looking to get back on track after falling to Mosley 37-28 last week.

Palmetto (6-0) at Manatee (5-1, No. 4 Class 5A)

Palmetto’s six-game win streak to start the season includes three wins in one-score games. Senior quarterback Jackson Roth is completing 72.5% of his passes (74 of 102) for 1,136 yards and 16 touchdowns. Manatee is undefeated in Florida this season. The Hurricanes' passing game has four receivers with at least 11 catches and six receivers with at least 100 receiving yards. Senior Torey Gilley leads the way with 21 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Other top games to watch in Week 9

Southwest Florida Christian at Neumann (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

Miami Edison at Miami Palmetto (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

Pine Forest at Pace (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

True North Classical at King’s Academy (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Bolles at Riverside (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Palm Beach Central at Benjamin (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Lakeland Christian at American Heritage-Delray Beach (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Mandarin at Fletcher (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Fort Pierce Central at Jensen Beach (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Aucilla Christian at Bell (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Plantation at Piper (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Osceola at Apopka (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Middleburg at Beachside (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Plant at Berkeley Prep (Friday. 7 p.m.)

Jupiter at Martin County (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Titusville at Merritt Island (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Raines at Creekside (Friday, 7 p.m.)

University at Oviedo (Friday, 7 p.m.)

St. Augustine at Bartram Trail (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Boca Raton at Cardinal Gibbons (Friday. 7 p.m.)

Hawthorne at IMG White (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Arnold at Mosley (Friday. 7 p.m.)

Melbourne Central Catholic at Cardinal Newman (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Specially Fit Academy at Lakeland (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Ed White at Oakleaf (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Madison County at Florida High (Friday, 7 p.m.)

St. Andrew’s at Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Marianna at Holmes County (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Ocoee at Winter Park (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Lake Mary at Evans (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Archbishop McCarthy at American Heritage-Plantation (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Parrish Community at Lennard (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Fort White at Newberry (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Clearwater-Calvary Christian at St. Petersburg (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Carol City at Homestead (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Mulberry at Frostproof (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Strawberry Crest at Sumner (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Booker T. Washington at Miami Southridge (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

West Broward at Gulf Coast (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Tampa Bay Tech at Durant (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Lely at Naples (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

North Fort Myers at East Lee County (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

South Sumter at Vanguard (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Springstead at Wiregrass Ranch (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Steinbrenner at Armwood (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Glades Central at Sebring (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Blanche Ely at Dillard (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida high school football: What are the top Week 9 games to watch?