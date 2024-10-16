Open in App
    Heisman Trophy odds: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty near pace of Barry Sanders' record season

    By Danny Sheridan,

    2 days ago

    Oregon's stunning win over Ohio State last Saturday shook up the Heisman Trophy race but Boise State's Ashton Jeanty remains the favorite after his 217-yard rushing effort vs. Hawaii. Cam Ward remains among the favorites and he and the Miami Hurricanes return to action on Saturday in a big test at Louisville.

    As we get deeper into October, the battle for the coveted trophy continues as well as teams vying for the first 12-team college football playoff.

    Here is this week's odds to win the Heisman, courtesy of noted national oddsmaker Danny Sheridan:

    More: Football betting: 20 college teams - including Florida Gators - you don't want to bet on in 2024

    Ashton Jeanty - 2:1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Bly0_0w8qaGqA00

    The Boise State running back is slightly off the pace to break Barry Sanders' FBS record of 2,628 rushing yards in one season, set at Oklahoma State in 1988 when he won the Heisman. Through six games, Jeanty has rushed for 1,248 yards (and also scored 17 touchdowns). He will have an extra game to top Sanders' record since the Cowboys played 11 games that season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwHL0_0w8qaGqA00

    Dillon Gabriel - 4:1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PuzQ_0w8qaGqA00

    Oregon's QB threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score in his best performance of 2024.

    Cam Ward, Travis Hunter - 8:1

    Ward's Hurricanes were idle last weekend. Hunter suffered a shoulder injury against Kansas State making a catch in the second quarter and did not return. His odds likely will fall if the dual threat misses any time.

    Jalen Milroe - 10:1

    Alabama bounced back after its stunning loss to Vanderbilt, but its two-point win over South Carolina saw the Crimson Tide 's quarterback continue to play erratically. One of the lowlights - a safety when he was flagged for intentional grounding from the Alabama end zone.

    Cade Klubnik, Carson Beck - 12:1

    Clemson's quarterback has bounced back after a rough start; he's completing 67% of his passes for 1,528 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season. Georgia's quarterback passed for 459 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 41-31 win over Mississippi State. He also completed a school-record 36 passes.

    Quinn Ewers - 20:1

    The Texas QB returned from his abdominal injury and showed why he remained on the Heisman list in spite of his 2-week absence. After a slow start against Oklahoma as he shook off the rust, Ewers came on to pass for 186 yards and a touchdown over the last three quarters while leading the Longhorns on a 34-0 run.

    Garrett Nussmeier, Jaxson Dart - 30:1

    These two QBs faced off last Saturday. Nussmeier and LSU defeated Dart and Ole Miss , partly because Nussmeier threw a 23-yard touchdown pass toAaron Anderson t o force overtime and then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass toKyren Lacy for the win.

    Danny Sheridan has been handicapping football games for 40 years and has not had a combined college & pro losing season vs the spread since 2000.  He provided the daily sports odds for USA Today for 30 years, and appears regularly on national TV, radio and in newspapers during football season.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Heisman Trophy odds: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty near pace of Barry Sanders' record season

