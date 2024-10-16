Open in App
    Looking for fun things to do this weekend Oct. 18-20? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County

    By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbfIt_0w8q4kjH00

    It's here. Yes, fall has arrived and even if it doesn't feel like it yet, just the promise of cool fronts and lower humidity is reason for happiness and joy. Now get outside and celebrate this change of season and attitude with a full moon bike ride through Riverbend Park, racing dachshunds in downtown West Palm Beach, the Annual Fall Family Fun Fest at Cox Science Center and Aquarium and much more.

    In addition to the top five events listed there's always something great happening at places like The Norton Museum of Art or the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. On top of that you could always just enjoy a great meal with an equally great view at one of Palm Beach County's waterfront restaurants from Jupiter to Boca Raton. Plus, we've curated a list of the best things to do all year in the county, and here it is: your bucket list of 55 fun must-try things to do in Palm Beach County.

    1. Gardens Day at Twisted Trunk Brewing Co.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEc1N_0w8q4kjH00

    Celebrate Oktoberfest Palm Beach Gardens style during this annual festival that will feature the release of the brewery's Fall Vienna-style beer 'Gardens Gold.' They will also be serving their seasonal pumpkin lager 'Papa Pump.' There will be classic German dishes from Bavarian master chef Manfred Schmidtke along with traditional Oktoberfest games like stein holding and more. Wear your lederhosen or dirndl and drink $5 beers all day.

    The event kicks off noon Saturday, Oct. 19. 2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. Information: twistedtrunkbrewing.com

    2. Full Moon Bike Ride at Riverbend Park

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buC3y_0w8q4kjH00

    By the light of the silvery moon, hit the trails on this guided ride and see the park from the point of view of its nocturnal residents. If you're concerned about werewolves, there have been no recent sightings within the park. Recent. Within.

    The event is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. $10. Reservations required. Ages 8 and older. Information: discover.pbc.gov/parks ; 561-741-1359

    3. Dachstoberfest on West Palm Beach Great Lawn

    Though their short legs might seem like a detriment to rapid acceleration and velocity, the dachshund's long, tubular body is perfectly aerodynamic and capable of incredible speeds. Come watch as these low-riding pups blaze a path during the Doxie Dash (sponsored by Joanna's Southern Chute team), sport cool costumes and more.

    The event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Free. Information: dachstoberfest.com

    4. Fall Family Fun Fest at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsAId_0w8q4kjH00

    In partnership with PNC Grow Up Great, families can experience a day of live entertainment, outdoor games, a mini petting zoo, fall- and science-themed crafts and face painting during this event. Food trucks including Chick-fil-A, Maggie's Lemonade and Le Macron will be onsite to keep guests fueled up and in the center of the fun.

    The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach. Included with paid admission to center. Information: coxsciencecenter.org

    5. Cornhole Tournament: Bags, Brews & BBQ

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NjDk_0w8q4kjH00

    Throw a pretty mean bag? Prove it at this year's Friends of Jupiter Beach 2024 Cornhole Tournament at Ocean Cay Park. Held at the park's Perry Como Pavilion, this amateurs only event (there actually professional cornhole players, who knew) is one of the group's largest fundraisers and will feature a $500 prize for first place. There will also be a raffle, other lawn games and more. Founded in 1994, Friends of Jupiter Beach is a 501(c)(3) community organization whose mission is to clean and maintain environmentally healthy and dog-friendly beaches, through education, volunteerism and community support.

    The event is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 2188 Marcinski Road, Jupiter. Spectators free. Food and beverage for purchase. All teams must register. Information: friendsofjupiterbeach.org

    Bonus: Oktoberfest is on in Lake Worth Beach with beer, brats and bands

    Bringing the best in German culture, beer, food and more for 50 years, it's time to hoist up those steins, yell "prost" and celebrate Oktoberfest at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach on Oct. 18 through 20.

    This fall fest is a significant draw. In recent years the event has brought roughly 30,000 people annually, according to Jay Vollstedt, director of the American German Club of the Palm Beaches.

    Here's more information on Oktoberfest: Area's most authentic Oktoberfest gears up for two weekends of beer, brats and bands

    Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Looking for fun things to do this weekend Oct. 18-20? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County

