Opinion: What do Florida cows and lab-grown meat have to do with Florida hurricanes?

Being that a pair of super-heated hurricanes hit Florida recently, this might be a good opportunity to talk about cows.

Yeah, cows. I know. You don’t necessarily think of cows when you think of Florida hurricanes. But indulge me here.

This year, Florida became the first state to make it a crime to “manufacture for sale, sell, hold or offer for sale or distribution” meat that is created in a lab.

Yes, you can now go to jail for up to 60 days in Florida for possession of lab-grown meat here in the alleged Free State of Florida.

Step away from the brisket! Hands where I can see them. Feet apart and spread ‘em.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a big deal of signing this bill into law during a May event staged not coincidentally at the Hardee County Cattleman’s Arena in Wauchula.

“Take your fake, lab-grown meat elsewhere,” DeSantis said, reverting to his default attack-Chihuahua mode.

It seemed like a frivolous bit of lawmaking, considering that commercially viable lab-grown meat you might see in a supermarket is several years and billions of investment dollars from fruition.

And what happened to the notion that we Floridians get to “do our own research” about things?

If that’s the standard used for being inoculated from a deadly, easily-transferable virus, it ought to be the case for choosing to try a different kind of meat.

But DeSantis did his best to make lab-created meat sound like a clear and present danger to our way of life.

“It’s not just about having a product on the market,” DeSantis said while signing the bill. “That’s the first step, but they want much more than that. And I think we’re snuffing this out at the beginning.”

For reference, this is the same governor who rejected the idea of implementing storm-safety regulations after a tower crane was left to carelessly topple into a building in St. Petersburg during Hurricane Milton.

“Do we have to regulate everything?” DeSantis said when asked about the need for crane-safety requirements during a tropical storm. “I think most people take the cranes down … I don’t think we’ve had to mandate that … Do you have to really crack down from the state to do it?”

So if you’re keeping score at home: Toppling cranes, no state response necessary. Slaughter-free future burgers, new state crime!

What’s really at work here is that the theoretical introduction of lab-grown meat in the U.S. has given DeSantis a fresh opportunity to clone some MAGA-digestible, ignorance-adjacent, false-alarm-heavy political theater.

The science here is about 10 years old. It involves a still-nascent technology that allows beef and other factory-farmed meats to be created in a lab. The process extracts a stem cell from an animal and clones it in a nutrient broth in a bioreactor, multiplying cells into muscle tissue.

The result is beef without the cow. Meat without mutilation. A small reprieve from the estimated 36 million cattle that are slaughtered every year in the U.S.

The environmental benefits that come with this are many. It eliminates the need to manage a cow’s prodigious environmentally problematic excrement and its greenhouse-gas-emitting belches and flatulence.

Cows produce methane gas, primarily through their burps, which end up being a significant driver of global warming.

The industrial production of meat also erodes topsoil, pollutes waterways, and is the leading cause of deforestation in the world.

About 70 percent of the toxic nutrients that pollute and foul Florida’s natural springs come from the agricultural runoff of fertilizers and animal wastes, the Florida Springs Council reported last year.

It’s a now-problem.

But when DeSantis announced the new crime of imaginary lab-meat possession and distribution, he didn’t talk about toxic algae or the pressures on keeping Florida’s springs and waterways clean.

And he certainly didn’t talk about the climate-changing contributions of the methane in cow burps and toots, a production that amounts to about a quarter of the global-warming emissions in the U.S., the EPA estimates.

Instead, he talked about hurricanes as “acts of God”, and the imperative of saving the state’s cattle industry from “an ideological agenda that wants to finger agriculture as the problem, that views things like raising cattle as destroying our climate.”

“These will be the people who will lecture the rest of us about things like global warming – they will say that, you know, you can’t drive an internal combustion engine vehicle, they’ll say that agriculture is bad.”

As a Floridian who was not invited to Davos, Switzerland, to hobnob with the global elite, and who has not, like DeSantis, spent countless hours flying on private jets owned by his billionaire political patrons, I don’t think it’s crazy to embrace, or at least explore, technology that makes our state more liveable for everyone here.

It seemed the whole point of Florida racing to be the first state to ban lab-cultivated meat – so far just Alabama has followed us – was to give DeSantis a new way to disparage climate change, which he has already had stricken in Florida’s statutes and schools.

Meanwhile, we’ve had two hurricanes that have shown what kind of havoc a super-heated body of water can cause when it feeds a storm.

It seems a little foolish now, doesn’t it, for DeSantis to be worried about the theoretical demise of Florida cows as climate-change-driven storms are actually flooding people out of their homes?

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Opinion: What do Florida cows and lab-grown meat have to do with Florida hurricanes?