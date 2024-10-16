Open in App
    Jupiter, Boca Raton voters will choose new school board members. Who is on the ballot?

    By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Voters in the Jupiter and the Boca Raton areas will choose school board members this Election Day, and those two candidates will join one already declared a winner to fuel the biggest turnover on Palm Beach County's school board in recent memory.

    Three incumbent board members chose not to seek re-election this year, leaving the races wide open for new interest.

    In Jupiter, a three-candidate primary in August produced two finalists when no one garnered 50% or more of the vote. Family attorney Matthew Lane will face Page Lewis, a literacy coach, in the race for the Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens area seat previously held by Barbara McQuinn.

    Boca school board race: Barbieri's endorsement seeks to thwart ex-superintendent's daughter

    Down south, a competitive six-person primary in Boca Raton resulted in a final contest between Gloria Branch, a substitute teacher and daughter of former schools Superintendent Art Johnson, and Mindy Koch, a longtime educator and former head of Palm Beach County's Democratic Party. Frank Barbieri is vacating the Boca-area seat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V12Gy_0w8mZiBP00

    Virginia Savietto, a county employee and member of the Hispanic Education Coalition, won her seat automatically when no candidates filed to run against her this cycle. She'll be sworn in this winter and represent the district encompassing Greenacres and Palm Springs. The seat is being vacated by Alexandria Ayala.

    What's at stake?

    Palm Beach County's school board is made up of seven members who set the budget, legislative priorities and policies for the 10th largest school district in the country.

    Board members serve four-year terms and are elected on a rotating basis. They are paid $53,406 per year.

    School board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot. All voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in the school board elections as long as they live in the district being decided.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Am6sf_0w8mZiBP00

    Get to know the candidates

    Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter-area seat

    Matthew Jay Lane

    • Age and residence: 69, lives in Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens.
    • Current job: Family and divorce lawyer at Lane Law Firm.
    • Top campaign priorities: Improving reading in young students, recruiting and keeping teachers and providing strong career programs for students who do not attend college. Lane said that he hopes to put more police officers in schools. He also said he believes Florida's per-student spending is a "disgrace." He said members of the school board should push harder for more money for education at the local level.
    • Political background: Former Palm Beach Gardens city council member.
    • Education: Law degree, Northwestern University
    • Children in the district: None currently. Lane's adult son attended Marsh Pointe Elementary, Independence Middle and William T. Dwyer High.
    • Endorsements: Lane has been endorsed by The Palm Beach Post's editorial board. His website does not list any other endorsements.
    • Finances: As of Sept. 30, Lane has raised $107,294 and spent $91,273. Candidate financial disclosures show Lane has contributed $45,000 of his own money to his campaign.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01p4n4_0w8mZiBP00

    Page Lewis

    • Age and residence: 57, lives in Palm Beach Country Estates, just east of Jupiter Farms.
    • Current job: Director of literacy at Urban Youth Impact, a Christian youth ministry that serves children living in poverty in and around West Palm Beach.
    • Top campaign priorities: Improving literacy in students of all grade levels, boosting test scores, budget accountability and hiring more high-quality teachers. Lewis said that increasing teacher pay and creating meaningful merit raises for veteran teachers will help keep more educators working for the district. Lewis says on her campaign website that she also wants to give parents more choice and control in their child's education.
    • Political background: None.
    • Education: Master's degree in addiction counseling, Grand Canyon University, and bachelor's degree in communications, Virginia Wesleyan University
    • Children in the district: Lewis' daughter graduated from Palm Beach Lakes High in 2022.
    • Endorsements: Lewis has been endorsed by a host of Republican politicians, including U.S. Congressman Brian Mast of Palm City, state Sen. Gayle Harrell of Stuart, state Rep. Mike Caruso of Delray Beach and state Rep. John Snyder of Stuart, according to her campaign Facebook page.
    • Finances: As of Sept. 30, Lewis has raised $69,315 and spent $53,012.

    Candidates in 2024 Boca Raton-area school board election

    Gloria Branch

    • Age and residence: 56, lives in eastern Boca Raton.
    • Current job: Public relations consultant at Always A Winner LLC and The Gloria Group. Branch has worked as a substitute teacher in the district for two years.
    • Top campaign priorities: Improving academic achievement by paying teachers more. She wants to "re-balance the budget toward teacher recruitment, training and performance" and address the teacher housing shortage through intergovernmental initiatives. Her website says she hopes to prioritize reading, writing and math fundamentals.
    • Political background: None.
    • Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration with concentration in finance, Florida Atlantic University
    • Family in the district: Branch's daughter attends high school in the district. Her father is former longtime Palm Beach County superintendent Art Johnson.
    • Endorsements: Branch has been endorsed by the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, The Hispanic Vote Palm Beach County organization, the business political organization BIZPAC and Teach Florida PAC, a pro-school choice political action committee, according to her website. She's also been endorsed by the local chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors and the local chapter of Associated General Contractors of America.
    • Finances: As of Sept. 30, Branch has raised $62,615 and spent $50,073. She's contributed $20,000 to her own campaign, according to candidate financial disclosures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0969RT_0w8mZiBP00

    Mindy Koch

    • Age and residence: 71, lives in the area west of Boca Raton in a 55-plus community.
    • Current job: Retired. Former teacher and ESE specialist in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.
    • Top campaign priorities: Koch's platform focuses on improving math and reading skills of pre-K through third graders, refocusing money away from student testing and funneling it into hiring more teachers, improving mental-health resources for students at school and reducing administrative duties for teachers. Koch said that teaching students anti-communism, "not being able to say 'gay' in school and teacher training requirements" have "changed everything for teachers and students."
    • Political background: Immediate past chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party.
    • Education: Doctorate in Education — Nova Southeastern University
    • Children in the district: None currently. Koch's three children attended Verde Elementary and Spanish River High. Two of her children went to Boca Raton Middle School, and one went to Omni Middle.
    • Endorsements: Koch has picked up endorsements from a flurry of Palm Beach County Democrats, including state Sens. Tina Polsky and Lori Berman, state Reps. Kelly Skidmore and Katherine Waldron and Tax Collector Anne Gannon. Outgoing school board member Frank Barbieri and the Classroom Teachers Association, the union representing Palm Beach County teachers, have also endorsed Koch. Koch has been endorsed by The Palm Beach Post's editorial board.
    • Finances : As of Sept. 30, Koch has raised $15,324 and spent $3,108. She's contributed $200 to her own campaign.

    Want more education news? Sign up for our Extra Credit weekly newsletter, delivered every Friday!

    Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com . Help support our work; subscribe today!

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jupiter, Boca Raton voters will choose new school board members. Who is on the ballot?

