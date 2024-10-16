Face scanners coming for Margaritaville cruise passengers, and valet parking ends soon

RIVIERA BEACH — Valet parking for Port of Palm Beach cruise line passengers will end Nov. 1, and facial recognition begins at the first of the year, all as part of an effort to speed up boarding and disembarking the ship.

By that time, parking lot lines will be redrawn to add about 40 spaces and construction should begin on a covered walkway leading to the cruise ship terminal building where passengers wait before boarding or after exiting, port Executive Director Michael Meekins said Sept. 19 during a Port of Palm Beach Commission meeting.

The Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville at Sea cruise line wants these changes, Meekins said. Valet parking leads to long wait times for disembarking passengers as crowds amass at the terminal building, idling until a driver brings them their car, he said.

Port Commissioner Deandre Poole called the end of valet service helpful. "People like to get their cars," he said. "This is pretty standard across the cruise industry now."

The number of parking spaces will increase to 390.

When will Margaritaville cruise install face scanners for passengers?

Margaritaville at Sea will install face scanners, which will compare passengers' faces to their passport photos, at the port in January, Meekins said. This also will get passengers out of the cruise terminal building faster, he said, and onto the ship or out to their vehicles.

"At every other port, we have facial recognition," Meekins said.

The port staff visited PortMiami on Sept. 8 to see how the technology worked there. "It takes about three seconds," Meekins said, for a facial recognition device to scan a passenger's face. The device compares their visage to their passport photo stored in a database by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The device either gives a green light to enter or exit the cruise terminal, or a red light, meaning a U.S. Customs agent would need to see them, port spokesperson Yaremi Farinas said.

"The current system takes much longer because it is not automated," she said.

The cruise line will run the scanning operations. Margaritaville representatives did not comment on the process. "The cruise line is still reviewing facial recognition and other technology options in use at other ports around the country," Margaritaville spokesperson Maria Hayworth said.

Chris Persaud covers transportation for The Palm Beach Post. Send tips and story ideas to cpersaud@pbpost.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Face scanners coming for Margaritaville cruise passengers, and valet parking ends soon