Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Face scanners coming for Margaritaville cruise passengers, and valet parking ends soon

    By Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLcw0_0w8mZeeV00

    RIVIERA BEACH — Valet parking for Port of Palm Beach cruise line passengers will end Nov. 1, and facial recognition begins at the first of the year, all as part of an effort to speed up boarding and disembarking the ship.

    By that time, parking lot lines will be redrawn to add about 40 spaces and construction should begin on a covered walkway leading to the cruise ship terminal building where passengers wait before boarding or after exiting, port Executive Director Michael Meekins said Sept. 19 during a Port of Palm Beach Commission meeting.

    The Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville at Sea cruise line wants these changes, Meekins said. Valet parking leads to long wait times for disembarking passengers as crowds amass at the terminal building, idling until a driver brings them their car, he said.

    More: Port of Palm Beach is booming thanks to a windfall from Margaritaville at Sea cruise line

    Port Commissioner Deandre Poole called the end of valet service helpful. "People like to get their cars," he said. "This is pretty standard across the cruise industry now."

    The number of parking spaces will increase to 390.

    When will Margaritaville cruise install face scanners for passengers?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkmBF_0w8mZeeV00

    Margaritaville at Sea will install face scanners, which will compare passengers' faces to their passport photos, at the port in January, Meekins said. This also will get passengers out of the cruise terminal building faster, he said, and onto the ship or out to their vehicles.

    "At every other port, we have facial recognition," Meekins said.

    The port staff visited PortMiami on Sept. 8 to see how the technology worked there. "It takes about three seconds," Meekins said, for a facial recognition device to scan a passenger's face. The device compares their visage to their passport photo stored in a database by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

    The device either gives a green light to enter or exit the cruise terminal, or a red light, meaning a U.S. Customs agent would need to see them, port spokesperson Yaremi Farinas said.

    "The current system takes much longer because it is not automated," she said.

    The cruise line will run the scanning operations. Margaritaville representatives did not comment on the process. "The cruise line is still reviewing facial recognition and other technology options in use at other ports around the country," Margaritaville spokesperson Maria Hayworth said.

    Chris Persaud covers transportation for The Palm Beach Post. Send tips and story ideas to cpersaud@pbpost.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Face scanners coming for Margaritaville cruise passengers, and valet parking ends soon

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    China Wok Chinese Restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, cited for 9 violations in Palm Beach County
    Gary Smith4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Tracker: Invest 94L become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nadine? What Florida should know.
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Can I get ‘Eras Tour’ merchandise if I don’t have a ticket? Swifties without tickets can only buy items on these days
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    The Insider: It's a miracle! Evening at Meat Market turns fine wine into clean water
    The Palm Beach Post42 minutes ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy