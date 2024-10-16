Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    His family left him behind when they moved out. Now, this gentle black cat needs a new home

    By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    A sweet, black cat lived happily with his family until this summer, when the humans who took care of him moved out of their home and left him behind. Alone and likely confused, the cat, now considered a "senior," didn't have the ability to care for himself.

    After a person noticed the cat was abandoned and called animal control, this gentle soul is now looking for a forever home and a new family that won't leave him behind.

    Welcome to The Palm Beach Post's Pet of the Week, a series in which we feature animals up for adoption in Palm Beach County in hopes of finding them a loving family. Palm Beach County's animal shelter selects a pet of the week for this series that is safe, friendly and ready to become a companion. All animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

    Since we began this series in February, 27 of our featured pets have been adopted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kNdS_0w8mZQFD00

    This week's pet is Captain Hook, a gentle eight-year-old cat who loves lying in sunny spots and getting soft pets from people. He's been in the shelter since Aug. 25. Volunteers have noted Captain Hook appears stressed in the shelter environment.

    As a black cat, Captain Hook needs extra help finding a loving home because black cats tend to have the lowest adoption rates across shelters nationwide. A 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that black cats living in a Kentucky shelter had the highest rate of euthanasia at 74.6% and the lowest rate of adoption (10.0%) of any color. The study reviewed outcomes for nearly 8,000 animals over a yearlong span.

    Here's what to know about our pet of the week, including what Animal Care and Control staffers say about his personality.

    Cat for adoption: Captain Hook

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YMOq_0w8mZQFD00

    • Age: 8 years
    • Weight: 16 pounds
    • Sex: Male, neutered
    • Animal ID: A2215120

    More information: This laid-back kitty is searching for a calm, cozy home where he can enjoy his golden years. Captain Hook is a little nervous in the shelter environment, but he’s all about gentle pets, quiet moments, and stealing your heart.

    Important to know: In a stunning show of community support, nearly every animal at Palm Beach County's shelter was placed with a foster family ahead of Hurricane Milton. Captain Hook is currently living with a foster family. Those interested in adopting him should call the shelter ahead of time so his foster parents can return him to the shelter.

    For more information on Captain Hook, check out his online profile on the Animal Care and Control website.

    Palm Beach County's shelter selects Pet of the Week from a pool of certified cats and dogs ready to be adopted

    Leaders at Palm Beach County's animal shelter choose animals for The Post to feature in this series. They often select longer-term residents or animals who are not adjusting well to living in the shelter.

    Animals chosen are part of the shelter's "pet pal" program, in which volunteers repeatedly evaluate the animal's temperament, safety and friendliness before deciding whether they're ready for immediate adoption, according to the shelter's website.

    Pets with illnesses or histories of aggression are not eligible for the "pet pal" program. Dogs with histories of biting humans or other animals are also not eligible.

    How to adopt a cat or dog in Palm Beach County

    You can start the adoption process in person or online.

    To begin in person : Visit Animal Care and Control during normal business hours at 7100 Belvedere Road near West Palm Beach to fill out an application and meet the pets there.

    To begin the process online:

    1. Use the pet's animal ID number (like the one listed above) to search them on Animal Care and Control's online database.
    2. Click on the "Ready to Adopt? Click Here" link to the right of the pet's photo.
    3. Fill out the two-page downloadable adoption application​ and email it to Animal Care and Control at PSD-ACCSupport@pbcgov.org .
    4. Once Animal Care and Control has reviewed your application, a team member will contact you to confirm that you have been approved to adopt. Submittal of an online application does not guarantee the pet's availability.

    Adoption fees: Adoption fees for cats are waived for the entire month of October . Adoption fees are $60 for adult dogs, $75 for puppies and $50 for cats and kittens. Palm Beach County residents who are 55 years and older are offered a discounted adoption fee.

    Note: All animals adopted from Animal Care and Control will be spayed if female or neutered if male. They will be up-to-date on vaccinations, protected against fleas and ticks and microchipped.

    About fostering: If you are not ready for a long-term commitment, you may want to consider offering foster care to a pet. This is a great way to get the feel for becoming a pet parent, and it allows you and your new prospective pet to get to know each other. You can find more information about fostering on Animal Care and Control's website.

    Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. She has a dog, Cooper, who is 8 years old and a cat, Benny, who turned 1 in May! You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com . Help support our work; subscribe today!

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: His family left him behind when they moved out. Now, this gentle black cat needs a new home

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    no war
    1d ago
    absolutely disgusting people do this
    Reagan Ryles
    1d ago
    I can't understand how someone leaves a pet behind. How do they sleep at night
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Florida Residents Report Skunk Ape Sighting in the Swamps
    iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Tracker: Invest 94L become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nadine? What Florida should know.
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Walgreens Florida Exodus: Communities Face Pharmacy Deserts Amid Mass Closures
    Edmond Thorne18 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Brooke Shields and daughter working to fight stigma, misinformation about type 1 diabetes
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy