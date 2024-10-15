Cool front reaches South Florida just in time for the beginning of the dry season

South Florida stumbles into the dry season this week with an aptly timed cool front but bloated by October rain, and weary of a savage tropics .

The National Weather Service in Miami is forecasting overnight temperatures to dip into the upper 60s in parts of Palm Beach County through early Thursday as a trough digging across the eastern U.S. helps push a front as far south as the Florida Straits.

It comes as the rainy season officially ends and the dry season begins on Oct. 15 — a date set by the NWS Miami office for the seven counties it oversees, including Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, Collier, Glades and Hendry.

“As the climatological dry season arrives this week, the refreshing cooler and drier air will continue to filter into the region for the middle portion of the week,” NWS Miami meteorologists wrote in a forecast. “After peaking on Tuesday, temperatures will be on a decline with highs near seasonal Wednesday through Friday.”

Tuesday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 87 degrees in West Palm Beach with an overnight low of 69 degrees. Wednesday should hit a peak near 85 degrees with Thursday reaching only into the low 80s.

AccuWeather is less convinced the cool front will make a noticeable difference in South Florida, saying it will be potent in northern reaches of the state but dulled as it moves south. While Jacksonville’s forecast daytime high temperature Monday was in the upper 80s, it falls to the upper 60s on Wednesday. Tallahassee's high of near 88 degrees Monday is expected to top out at 68 on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a little more comfortable, but it won’t be a huge drop,” said AccuWeather lead hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva about South Florida’s temperatures. “For more of an extreme change, you have to go up toward the Panhandle.

Still, the potentially cooler days follow last month’s ranking as the hottest September in 131 years for West Palm Beach.

More: What Hurricane Milton wrought: A rampage of fear, damage in western Palm Beach County

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are forecast through Thursday with low rain chances. However, there is concern that some minor coastal flooding may occur with king tides associated with October’s full hunter’s moon on Thursday.

Brian McNoldy, a University of Miami senior research associate who tracks the tides at Virginia Key near Miami, said Friday is expected to have the highest astronomical tide of the year. It could be bookended by coastal flooding Oct. 16 through Oct. 23.

“So be prepared for a week of tidal flooding around every high tide,” McNoldy said in a social media post.

Any break in the showers will give a soggy South Florida time to recover from a glut of early October rainfall.

An estimated 8.22 inches of rain has fallen this month at Palm Beach International Airport. That’s 5.4 inches above normal for West Palm Beach.

For the wet season, which begins May 15, an estimated 41 inches has fallen in West Palm Beach through Sunday. That’s about 5 inches above an average rainy season’s 36.3 inches based on 1991-2020 averages.

In the past decade, the wettest rainy season for West Palm Beach was 2012 when 56.7 inches of rain was measured. But that's topped by 68.8 inches during the rainy season of 1938. South Florida gets an average of 70% of its rain during the wet season.

It was in 2018 that the National Weather Service in Miami decided to give the wet season specific calendar dates of May 15 to Oct. 15. The decision was made, in part, to create awareness of what can be a dangerous time of year for weather in South Florida because of thunderstorms.

More: Coastal flood advisory issued for South Florida with the annual return of the king tides

This year, 11 people were killed by lightning strikes nationwide. Florida has had the highest number of lightning-related fatalities in the nation this year with five.

After three hurricane landfalls in Florida this season, DaSilva said the state may see a break in tropical systems despite Invest 94L stewing in the main development region between Africa and the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said the area of low pressure had a 50% chance of development over the next seven days, but DaSilva said it’s interaction with Caribbean islands and wind shear will lower the chances of a U.S. landfall.

“We still have to watch it, obviously,” he said.

In total, five hurricanes have hit the continental U.S. this year including Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton.

Kimberly Miller is a journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate, weather, and the environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cool front reaches South Florida just in time for the beginning of the dry season