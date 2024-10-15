Open in App
    Florida fuel supply chain recovering following effects of Hurricane Milton, AAA says

    By Arianna Otero, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSxSn_0w7GwNFG00

    Florida regular gasoline prices were holding steady at $3.10 per gallon on Sunday as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton .

    According to AAA-The Auto Club Group's weekly briefing, that's five cents less than last month and 27 cents less than last year.

    In Palm Beach County, which usually has the state's highest gas prices, the average was $3.26, the same as last week, five cents less than a month ago, and 28 cents less than a year ago.

    Surging demand and power outages contributed to temporary gasoline outages across parts of the peninsula and along evacuation routes, but state officials say conditions are improving.

    As of late Sunday, Florida ports and all but two gasoline terminals were back open for tanker trucks to fill up and begin making round-the-clock deliveries.

    State officials told AAA Sunday night that 20% of gas stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties do not have gasoline, while other counties have fuel but no electricity to run the pumps.

    State officials expect 85% of Florida filling stations to have gasoline by Monday night and for supplies to be back to normal by Wednesday morning.

    "Overseas, the tension between Iran and Israel continues, which is causing a slow wobbling in the price of oil but no steady upward movement," a press release said.

    “All this terrible weather lately could cause regional prices to rise as drivers flock to the few open stations with gas,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But as roads are cleared and power is restored, stations will be able to be re-supplied, so any upward pressure on prices should be fleeting.”

    What are the prices for regular gas in Florida?

    State and metro averages can be found here .

    Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.AAA.com.

    Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida fuel supply chain recovering following effects of Hurricane Milton, AAA says

