Jupiter's Deputy Police Chief Michael Barbera to become town's new police chief

JUPITER — Deputy Chief Michael Barbera will become Jupiter ’s new police chief starting Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The town announced his promotion on Monday. The decision came five weeks after Police Chief David England announced his retirement . Jupiter's charter gives the town manager the authority to choose the police department's leader, as opposed to the Town Council.

“Jupiter is a special place, and the Jupiter Police Department is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in our state and across the nation,” wrote Barbera in a prepared statement. “I look forward to adding to the legacy of this institution as its next Chief of Police.”

Police chief retires: Jupiter Chief David England to retire Oct. 31, ending 30-year law-enforcement career

Jupiter's new police chief has spent 28 years with department

Barbera has worked for the Jupiter Police Department for 28 years and has been its deputy chief for the past three years. Before joining the police department, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He spent three years as a major and was the operations support commander, where he led the criminal investigations and special operations divisions, before becoming deputy chief.

Barbera has been a patrol officer, a field training officer, an honor guard commander, supervisor of the K-9 unit and special response team and a district commander. He also has been a member of the department's hostage negotiation team.

He spent six years as a detective in the criminal investigations division and two years working with the street crimes unit. Barbera made the rank of sergeant in 2009. Six years later, he became a captain and then major in 2018.

Barbera graduated from the FBI’s National Academy, the FBI’s Florida Executive Development Seminar and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Leadership Academy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Barry University and a master’s degree in criminology from Florida State University.

Barbera will be the town’s fourth police chief since 2005. Frank Kitzerow, the town’s former chief who stepped down in 2018 and is now its town manager, said Barbera “has dedicated his life to the Jupiter community.”

“He has excelled in every stage of his career with JPD and I know he will continue this while leading the department as its new Chief,” wrote Kitzerow in a prepared statement.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jupiter's Deputy Police Chief Michael Barbera to become town's new police chief