Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Jupiter's Deputy Police Chief Michael Barbera to become town's new police chief

    By Maya Washburn, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    JUPITER — Deputy Chief Michael Barbera will become Jupiter ’s new police chief starting Wednesday, Oct. 30.

    The town announced his promotion on Monday. The decision came five weeks after Police Chief David England announced his retirement . Jupiter's charter gives the town manager the authority to choose the police department's leader, as opposed to the Town Council.

    “Jupiter is a special place, and the Jupiter Police Department is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in our state and across the nation,” wrote Barbera in a prepared statement. “I look forward to adding to the legacy of this institution as its next Chief of Police.”

    Police chief retires: Jupiter Chief David England to retire Oct. 31, ending 30-year law-enforcement career

    Jupiter's new police chief has spent 28 years with department

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX6PG_0w7Gvhjt00

    Barbera has worked for the Jupiter Police Department for 28 years and has been its deputy chief for the past three years. Before joining the police department, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

    He spent three years as a major and was the operations support commander, where he led the criminal investigations and special operations divisions, before becoming deputy chief.

    Barbera has been a patrol officer, a field training officer, an honor guard commander, supervisor of the K-9 unit and special response team and a district commander. He also has been a member of the department's hostage negotiation team.

    He spent six years as a detective in the criminal investigations division and two years working with the street crimes unit. Barbera made the rank of sergeant in 2009. Six years later, he became a captain and then major in 2018.

    Barbera graduated from the FBI’s National Academy, the FBI’s Florida Executive Development Seminar and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Leadership Academy.

    He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Barry University and a master’s degree in criminology from Florida State University.

    Barbera will be the town’s fourth police chief since 2005. Frank Kitzerow, the town’s former chief who stepped down in 2018 and is now its town manager, said Barbera “has dedicated his life to the Jupiter community.”

    “He has excelled in every stage of his career with JPD and I know he will continue this while leading the department as its new Chief,” wrote Kitzerow in a prepared statement.

    Want more Jupiter news?

    Sign up for our
    Post on Jupiter weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

    Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com . Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jupiter's Deputy Police Chief Michael Barbera to become town's new police chief

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Tracker: Invest 94L become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nadine? What Florida should know.
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Need to know how to remove wallpaper? Here's a step-by-step guide
    Palm Beach Daily News20 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy