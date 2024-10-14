PBC Commissioner Sara Baxter is having sheriff's deputies protect her at events. Who pays?

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies have been accompanying Commissioner Sara Baxte r to public and private meetings she attends, costing taxpayers nearly $6,000 from July 1 to Sept. 9.

Baxter, a first-term commission member who represents the county's western communities , said she asked for security protection after she felt threatened at meetings she attended. She has been part of contentious meetings on topics such as big-wheel trucks in The Acreage and finding a home for a drag racing track .

The deputy or deputies assigned to Baxter are paid overtime. It is not clear whether the deputies meet her at the events she attends or whether they drive her to them.

The $5,893 bill "will be paid by Palm Beach County commissioners," said PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera in an email to The Palm Beach Post. Two ranking county officials said they were unaware they would be billed for the cost of the security detail.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker said she does not ever recall a county commissioner requesting PBSO to provide a security detail on an ongoing basis.

PBSO disclosed cost of security detail through public information request

The Post obtained the information through a public records request with the sheriff's office.

Initially, PBSO declined to provide information about the security detail for Baxter or even confirm it was doing so. But after The Post asked it to reconsider, noting that the information is a public record, PBSO confirmed that from July 1 to Sept. 9, it had provided security for Baxter 14 times, covering 75 hours of overtime.

PBSO declined to release any other information, including how many officers are assigned to protect the Republican commissioner. She endorsed Ric Bradshaw, the Democrat incumbent sheriff, who is seeking a record sixth term. She contributed $1,000 in March to his political action committee, Friends of Ric Bradshaw.

Barbera sent the following statement to The Post explaining why only limited information was released in response to the public records request.

"It's a telling sign of the times that over the past two decades, our society has experienced significant shifts requiring heightened security measures. We now see armed guards in elementary schools, metal detectors in places of worship, and rigorous TSA checks at airports, emphasizing the need for personal safety and protection for elected officials based on their actions and positions.

"We continuously assess and make operational decisions in close collaboration with all County officials, including Commissioner Baxter, with our primary commitment to safety. It would be irresponsible to discuss the specific factors behind these decisions publicly. Therefore, we maintain confidentiality to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of our security measures."

La Quinta Inn dispute: Plan to convert West Palm hotel into homeless housing draws outrage from Century Village

Administrator, mayor unaware sheriff would bill county for security detail

While the request for data was from July 1 to Sept. 9, the security protection is continuing this fall and it started well before July 1, The Post has learned. PBSO provided Baxter with security at meetings involving the Republican Executive Committee, the Business Development Board, a recent Hispanic Awards banquet and a Republican event at the Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

Baxter declined to comment when asked why she needed security protection at Republican events. She texted the following statement:

"I have great respect for the men and women of the Sheriff's office. I appreciate the assistance they've rendered during these trying times when the number of threats to public officials is growing."

Bradshaw’s opponent, Republican Michael Gauger, his one-time top aide, alleged the protection was provided in exchange for her support of Bradshaw in the Nov. 5 election.

Gauger said he has seen two or three deputies accompany her to county Republican Executive meetings, adding: “She seems to revel in it, standing in the back of the room with a deputy to the right and left of her.”

County to Feds: Reimburse us $6.8 million for cost of extra security for Donald Trump

Gauger said the agency had never before provided this type of security to a county commissioner during the 20-plus years that he worked at PBSO. “It is highly unusual,” Gauger said.

Baker, the county administrator, said PBSO has yet to submit a bill to the commission and that she was unaware that there was a cost involved to the county.

Your property taxes: $124M for construction projects; commission aides get big salary hikes

“This is something that the commission will have to consider as this has never been approved on an ongoing basis,” Baker said. “This will ultimately be a policy decision for the board to make. There is nothing now in the budget to pay for this.”

Mayor Maria Sachs said it is important that county commissioners feel safe but that it is also important that county funds be spent judiciously.

Ethics Commission: Lobbyist never cashed Baxter's reimbursement checks for trip, VIP dinner

Sachs said she was unaware that PBSO would be billing the county for the Baxter security detail or how extensive it is, noting: “This is something that the commission will have to discuss.”

Baxter raised eyebrows shortly after taking office two years ago when she complained about the low salaries paid to commission aides . She succeeded recently in persuading her colleagues to raise salaries by about 10%, much less than what she was looking for. She also complained that the carpeting in her office was giving her headaches ; the administration redid the carpeting in her office as well as in the offices of other commissioners.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and issues impacting homeowner associations. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com . Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBC Commissioner Sara Baxter is having sheriff's deputies protect her at events. Who pays?