'So strong and so fast': 140-mph tornado upends Avenir as Hurricane Milton neared Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Elieth Strunk's husband took a video of a tornado swirling outside while she and her children hid in the office of their Avenir home. Then the 140-mph force of nature headed straight for their yellow, two-story, Key West-style home.

Marcel Strunk ran to safety through their sliding-glass door. It shattered into thousands of pieces seconds later.

“We weren’t even in the path" of Hurricane Milton, Elieth Strunk, 34, said outside her house Thursday as she and her neighbors surveyed the chaos of flipped cars, chipped roof tiles, uprooted trees and piles of debris in their Windgate neighborhood off Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens .

“That’s what is most shocking. I thought it was all going to be north of here, and then all of a sudden, there was a tornado!”

The twister busted through all of the house’s windows and dropped heaps of water, trees and dirt onto the back patio. The Strunks spent Thursday cleaning up. Their home, where they had moved six months before, was caked in the refuse of the storm.

They weren't alone. Homeowners throughout Palm Beach Gardens' newest community will be digging out of the tornado's wake for weeks to come. The freight-train sound, the howling winds and the rush to find cover left them all dazed but eager to share their stories with their neighbors Thursday, less than 24 hours after an event as intense any of them had witnessed.

“As a lifelong resident of Florida, I have never ever seen anything like this in my whole life,” Mayor Chelsea Reed said during a visit to the community at the far end of Northlake Boulevard on Thursday. “(The tornado) was so strong and so fast.”

Tornado made 11 homes uninhabitable, led to 447 calls for police, fire

The EF3 tornado touched down at Avenir at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, City Manager Ron Ferris said during a City Council meeting Friday.

The bulk of the damage was in the Regency and La Terre neighborhoods, which are directly across from each other in the middle of the 4,700-acre development. In its aftermath, city inspectors deemed 11 homes uninhabitable and tagged them with red slips telling people not to enter the homes, said Candice Temple, the city’s communications director. Many more sustained significant damage.

There were no fatalities, but the city received a total of 447 calls for help related to the tornado, Ferris said. Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded to two injuries, but neither were “too serious,” Ferris said. City officials roundly praised the speed with which the Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to 911 calls.

One woman even went into labor at the time of the tornado and crews delivered a baby boy after it rolled through.

It also postponed at least for months a development that makes any Florida community feel like home: the opening of its own Publix store. The tornado caved in the supermarket’s roof and cracked its walls and will force the store's demolition. There was no timetable for rebuilding it as of Friday.

Council Member Dana Middleton got a call from her brother Wednesday warning her a tornado might be headed her way. He wasn't teasing.

She got as close a look at the tornado as anyone in city government, watching from her front door as it muscled through La Terre — the neighborhood next to hers in the Watermark subdivision — and then she took cover in a closet.

“It came out of the blue,” said Middleton, a 20-year Florida resident who had never lived through a tornado before. “Everyone was preparing for a hurricane, but not for this. I was scared. This (experience) will remain with me for the rest of my life.”

'It’s not what I wanted for my birthday'

Anna Stroud thought she'd have more time to stir a pot roast simmering in her kitchen of her La Terre home after she heard the tornado warning blare on her phone. She was wrong.

Her neighbor texted her saying she saw the twister strike the Publix building. Stroud dropped her spoon and ran to her closet with her husband, two friends and their dog.

"We heard it come through and then felt a huge gust of wind," said Stroud, 56. "It was crazy fast.”

And crazy to behold. The wind they felt came through holes the tornado made in her roof as it moved through Palm Beach Gardens' newest community at 140 mph. It also broke all the impact windows of her house and dented their cars parked outside.

Then came what she called the “apocalyptic” reunion in the street, with people dazed by the sounds and fright of what had just happened leaving their homes, some carrying their small children, to cry and hug amid the debris along Waterstone Circle.

Some of the worst damage came to Kristine Blanche’s house down the street. Her roof has a big, jagged hole in it, which caused a bedroom ceiling to crumble. Nearly all of the house’s windows blew out.

“Our ears popped and I felt a suction through the house. I was terrified," said Blanche, 51.

Blanche hadn't lived in the house for a year before the tornado struck, moving there from New York last November. Like Stroud, Blanche will live elsewhere until her home is repaired.

Rhonda Hendricks, their neighbor on Waterstone, will never forget her 54th birthday. On the day she wanted to spend celebrating, she watched from her dining room window as a tornado ripped through her neighborhood.

“I thought it was going to shift the other way, but it didn't. It kept coming at us,” said Hendricks, who spent Thursday cleaning up broken pieces of glass all over her home from smashed windows. “It’s not what I wanted for my birthday.”

She found some solace Thursday when a neighbor handed her a belated birthday card.

Rebuilding lies ahead for Avenir residents after tornado's path of damage

Martin Williams lives in Avenir's Regency 55-plus neighborhood. He watched as the tornado tore the screened-in lanai covering his backyard into pieces. What’s left of its frame is lying in a pile, sprinkled with fallen palm fronds.

“This was my wife’s dream house,” said Williams, 72, as he looked up at his home’s damaged roof and windows. “There’s a lot of exterior damage, but that’s what insurance is for. It’s a rebuilding process.”

Williams wasn’t too surprised by the damage. He said he “took a chance” by moving to Florida from north New Jersey a year and a half ago. One thing that survived made him smile.

“My golf clubs are good,” Williams said with a chuckle. "I was worried about those."

The scope of the damage near the Middleton's home astounded David Middleton, the council member's husband, even though their home was spared. His sister was with them at the time because she thought it would be safer than staying on her boat in Fort Myers, which she lives on.

“The boat was better off,” David Middleton said. “It fared better than we did.”

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network.

