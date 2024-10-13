Editorial: Vote yes on Florida Amendment 4, support abortion rights

Floridians will decide on a half-dozen proposed amendments Nov. 5. None is more important than Amendment 4, to establish in the Florida Constitution a woman's right to make her own decisions on reproductive healthcare.

We urge Floridians to vote "yes" on Amendment 4.

The Amendment states that “…no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” The state could still require parents to be notified before a minor can have an abortion.

Decisions about abortion should be left to women – in consultation with their doctors, who take an oath to act in their patients’ best interests. But, with the Supreme Court-ordered end of federal protections of abortion rights, Florida politicians leapt to ban abortions at 15 weeks and then at 6 weeks, a stage before many women even realize they are pregnant. The Florida Legislature's Republican supermajority allowed no real exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the woman. And that’s not all: They’ve proposed laws that would ban all abortions, and put access to contraception and common fertility treatments at risk.

When it comes to something as personal and complicated as pregnancy, politicians are never more qualified to make healthcare decisions than women and their doctors. And doctors should not have to risk going to prison just to treat the patient in front of them.

We've seen the deadly consequences that government-mandated abortion restrictions and penalties have wrought, a result that was only too predictable and about which Florida lawmakers were warned. Deborah Doebert of Lakeland, as one example, has shared how she was forced to put her health at risk and carry to term a baby that had no chance of surviving.⁠ Derick Cook , of Broward County, shared with the Miami Herald last month, “the Florida abortion ban almost killed my wife,” about how his wife Anya nearly bled to death after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Lillian Tamayo, a member of the Post's Editorial Advisory Board and former President/CEO at Planned Parenthood South, East and North Florida, notes that Florida's six-week ban is increasing maternal mortality rates and worsening the shortage of OB-GYNs in the state. "Research has shown that new doctors are less likely to come to states with abortion bans and that current doctors express more likeliness to leave states with abortion bans," Tamayo adds.

We understand that many Americans hold sincere beliefs that abortion under any circumstance is wrong. That's understandable. But a vast majority, in Florida and nationwide, feels otherwise and should not have its rights and health abridged by the few, and certainly not by a paternalistic state legislature that thinks it knows best.

Also deeply troubling is the extent to which the DeSantis Administration has tossed neutrality aside and interfered with the constitutional effort of citizens to secure these freedoms through the ballot. They've spent taxpayer money to interfere with an amendment that nearly 1 million Floridians petitioned for, and poll after poll shows a majority supports. They've launched investigations, sent state workers to question elections supervisors and voters, added deceptive wording to the amendment, and recently sent cease-and-desist letters to TV stations to stop running ads supporting the proposed amendment.

As Tamayo makes clear: "The overwhelming majority of Floridians thinks we should all have the freedom to make our own personal health care decisions without interference from politicians. Despite that, politicians in Florida signed a near-total abortion ban. ... These deeply personal healthcare decisions need to be back in the hands of Florida families and their doctors."

That ban needs to be replaced with a recognition of the right to privacy and personal choice.

Tallahassee politicians have a history of claiming to be champions of the people when it serves their purpose — and their campaign – and running roughshod over rights when it doesn't. That can't happen this time. Floridians need to make it clear who runs Florida and who runs our individual lives. We do.

We need to send a loud message to the government to, as vice presidential candidate Tim Walz put it succinctly: "Mind your own d*** business." Vote yes to secure reproductive freedoms under Amendment 4.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Editorial: Vote yes on Florida Amendment 4, support abortion rights