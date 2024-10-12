Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Eastern cold front coming to Florida: Sunshine State low temps to get in the 60s

    By Ashley Ferrer, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIFbu_0w4hk3fX00

    As Florida tries to recover from the destructive paths of back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton, and the several tornadoes that unleashed from the latter storm, no doubt the question on everyone's mind is, "When is hurricane season over?"

    Don't put down your hurricane emergency kit just yet, there is still about seven weeks left in the season. However, Floridians can find some solace — and refreshment — in an upcoming cool spell.

    "A dry cold front will approach the state Monday, moving through North Florida Monday night and through Central Florida into South Florida on Tuesday. A large area of high pressure will build in behind this cold front, supporting cool conditions," according to an Oct. 11 FDEM weather outlook .

    Track all active storms

    Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

    For the next couple of days, temperatures dipping to lows of 60s, and even 50s in some areas, are in sight.

    Tropical update: Get latest news on remnants of Leslie, potential storm Nadine brewing in Atlantic

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2oXA_0w4hk3fX00

    Here's our latest coverage on what's happening in the tropics:

    Leslie: Latest updates, spaghetti models, possible impacts in Jacksonville

    Storm tracker: Leslie weakens as next storm to form will be Nadine

    How 'cool' will Tallahassee, Florida get?

    According to National Weather Tallahassee, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday , Oct. 13: High 84, low 60.
    • Monday, Oct. 14 : High 88, low 61.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 81, low 54.
    • Wednesday , Oct. 16: High 71, low 44
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 73, low 54

    How 'cool' will Jacksonville, Florida? get?

    Expect winds between 3 and 10 mph throughout the week, with gusts as high as 16 mph on Monday.

    According to the National Weather Jacksonville, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday : High 82, low 63.
    • Monday : High 87, low 64.
    • Tuesday : High 82, low 57.
    • Wednesday : High 69, low 55
    • Thursday: High 72, low 61

    How 'cool' will Daytona Beach, Florida? get?

    Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 82, low 66.
    • Monday, Oct. 14 : High 85, low 66.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 83, low 65.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 74, low 63.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 76, low 68.

    How 'cool' will Melbourne, Florida? get?

    Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday , Oct. 13: High 83, low 72.
    • Monday, Oct. 14 : High 84, low 67.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 85, low 69.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 79, low 68.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 78, low 71.

    How 'cool' will Port St. Lucie, Florida? get?

    Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 84, low 72.
    • Monday, Oct. 14 : High 85, low 66.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 86, low 67.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 81, low 67.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 79, low 70.

    How 'cool' will West Palm Beach, Florida? get?

    Expect likely chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Winds between 5 to 18 mph can be expected throughout the week, with gusts as high as 23 mph Wednesday. According to the National Weather Miami, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 81, low 77.
    • Monday, Oct. 14 : High 83, low 74.
    • Tuesday, Oct: 15 : High 83, low 74.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 80, low 75.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 79, low 76.

    How 'cool' will  Naples, Florida? get?

    Expect winds between 5 to 13 mph throughout the week, with gusts as high as 21 mph Wednesday. According to the National Weather Miami, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

    • Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 85, low 73.
    • Monday , Oct. 14: High 85, low 71.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 85, low 69.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 82, low 65.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: High 81, low 69.

    Stay informed. Get weather alerts via text

    What's next?

    We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Eastern cold front coming to Florida: Sunshine State low temps to get in the 60s

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 53
    Add a Comment
    BigPapa
    4h ago
    Socks and Flops Weather.....
    Tara Griffiths
    14h ago
    I’m so ready for the cold front.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Florida Man Finds Massive Alligator Inside Flooded Home In Aftermath Of Hurricane Helene
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    The next named storm on the list is Nadine. What forecasters are watching.
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    Tom Brady Criticized For 'Cheap' Hurricane Relief Donation
    The Spun1 day ago
    Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
    UPI News9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill3 days ago
    WATCH: Alligator leaps from Florida floodwater to attack moving truck during Hurricane Milton
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex3 days ago
    What is Open and Closed on Columbus Day?
    NewsRadio WFLA17 hours ago
    Biden relegates Harris back to children’s table after she tries to pick a fight with DeSantis
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    4 Reasons Florida Home Prices Might Plunge Soon
    moneytalksnews.com5 days ago
    The Unseen Terror of Paper Straws: A Florida Nightmare Unleashed
    iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Insurance 'nightmare' unfolds for Florida homeowners after back-to-back hurricanes
    NBC News1 day ago
    This No-Frills Barbecue Joint In Florida Has St. Louis Ribs That Are To Die For
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    DeSantis Rejects Hurricane Help from Kamala Harris, Says She Has 'No Role in This Process'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Influencer Doubles Down on Buying New Boat for Viral Florida Man Despite Long Criminal Record: 'Everyone's Got a F--king Past'
    Latin Times3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy