Eastern cold front coming to Florida: Sunshine State low temps to get in the 60s

As Florida tries to recover from the destructive paths of back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton, and the several tornadoes that unleashed from the latter storm, no doubt the question on everyone's mind is, "When is hurricane season over?"

Don't put down your hurricane emergency kit just yet, there is still about seven weeks left in the season. However, Floridians can find some solace — and refreshment — in an upcoming cool spell.

"A dry cold front will approach the state Monday, moving through North Florida Monday night and through Central Florida into South Florida on Tuesday. A large area of high pressure will build in behind this cold front, supporting cool conditions," according to an Oct. 11 FDEM weather outlook .

For the next couple of days, temperatures dipping to lows of 60s, and even 50s in some areas, are in sight.

How 'cool' will Tallahassee, Florida get?

According to National Weather Tallahassee, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday , Oct. 13: High 84, low 60.

, High 84, low 60. Monday, Oct. 14 : High 88, low 61.

: High 88, low 61. Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 81, low 54.

: High 81, low 54. Wednesday , Oct. 16: High 71, low 44

, High 71, low 44 Thursday, Oct. 17: High 73, low 54

How 'cool' will Jacksonville, Florida? get?

Expect winds between 3 and 10 mph throughout the week, with gusts as high as 16 mph on Monday.

According to the National Weather Jacksonville, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday : High 82, low 63.

: High 82, low 63. Monday : High 87, low 64.

: High 87, low 64. Tuesday : High 82, low 57.

: High 82, low 57. Wednesday : High 69, low 55

: High 69, low 55 Thursday: High 72, low 61

How 'cool' will Daytona Beach, Florida? get?

Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 82, low 66.

: High 82, low 66. Monday, Oct. 14 : High 85, low 66.

: High 85, low 66. Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 83, low 65.

: High 83, low 65. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 74, low 63.

: High 74, low 63. Thursday, Oct. 17: High 76, low 68.

How 'cool' will Melbourne, Florida? get?

Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday , Oct. 13: High 83, low 72.

, High 83, low 72. Monday, Oct. 14 : High 84, low 67.

: High 84, low 67. Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 85, low 69.

: High 85, low 69. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 79, low 68.

: High 79, low 68. Thursday, Oct. 17: High 78, low 71.

How 'cool' will Port St. Lucie, Florida? get?

Expect winds between 5 to 15 mph throughout the week, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Melbourne, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 84, low 72.

: High 84, low 72. Monday, Oct. 14 : High 85, low 66.

: High 85, low 66. Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 86, low 67.

: High 86, low 67. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 81, low 67.

: High 81, low 67. Thursday, Oct. 17: High 79, low 70.

How 'cool' will West Palm Beach, Florida? get?

Expect likely chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Winds between 5 to 18 mph can be expected throughout the week, with gusts as high as 23 mph Wednesday. According to the National Weather Miami, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 81, low 77.

: High 81, low 77. Monday, Oct. 14 : High 83, low 74.

: High 83, low 74. Tuesday, Oct: 15 : High 83, low 74.

: High 83, low 74. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 80, low 75.

: High 80, low 75. Thursday, Oct. 17: High 79, low 76.

How 'cool' will Naples, Florida? get?

Expect winds between 5 to 13 mph throughout the week, with gusts as high as 21 mph Wednesday. According to the National Weather Miami, expected temperatures for the next five days are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 13 : High 85, low 73.

: High 85, low 73. Monday , Oct. 14: High 85, low 71.

, High 85, low 71. Tuesday, Oct. 15 : High 85, low 69.

: High 85, low 69. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : High 82, low 65.

: High 82, low 65. Thursday, Oct. 17: High 81, low 69.

What's next?

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Eastern cold front coming to Florida: Sunshine State low temps to get in the 60s