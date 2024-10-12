Open in App
    Man faces DUI charge in fiery crash that killed one near Royal Palm Beach

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Us0jE_0w4BOXp800

    ROYAL PALM BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing criminal charges following his arrest early Friday in a fiery crash that killed a Boynton Beach man near Royal Palm Beach .

    Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies took Daniel Albarran Borja of Bradenton into custody after the two-vehicle wreck that killed Jason Bartley shortly after 2 a.m. at Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road.

    Borja is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and driving without valid license after investigators said his 2011 Chevrolet pickup rear-ended the 2015 Cadillac sedan that Bartley, 32, had stopped at a traffic light. Court records do not indicate whether Borja appeared before a judge for a bail hearing Friday morning or if he has an attorney to represent him.

    Lake Worth Beach fatal: Early-morning crash along North Dixie Highway kills pedestrian, 69

    Investigators say Borja was traveling east from Belle Glade to a hotel when the crash occurred.

    According to sheriff's report, the force of the crash propelled the Cadillac into a concrete wall, rupturing the sedan's fuel tank and causing the vehicle to catch fire. Medics declared Bartley dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's crash report.

    Investigators say Borja failed either to slow down or take evasive maneuvers as he approached the traffic stopped at the light. As Borja neared the intersection, the traffic light cycled to green and the Cadillac was just beginning to accelerate when Borja's pickup struck it, the crash report said.

    Borja displayed signs of impairment, and preliminary blood-test results confirmed alcohol consumption, the sheriff's office said. The crash report did not disclose Borja' blood-alcohol level or indicate how fast he was traveling.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham . Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man faces DUI charge in fiery crash that killed one near Royal Palm Beach

