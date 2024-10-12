Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Five years later, an arrest: Man facing murder charges in 2019 shootings of teens at park

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    WEST PALM BEACH — More than five years after a shooting that killed two teens at a West Palm Beach-area park , authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to the crime.

    Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies booked Jabari Scott into the jail on Monday, Oct. 7, to face charges in the Jan. 13, 2019, killings of 17-year-old Moltere Charles Jr. and 16-year-old Frederick Rosemond at Lake Belvedere Estates Park.

    A grand jury in June formally indicted Scott on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in the Lake Belvedere Estates Park shootings. He is also facing five additional counts of attempted second-degree murder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AD1XF_0w4BOIpT00

    On the order of Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer, who will preside over Scott's trial, state officials transferred Scott from the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, where he is serving a 10-year prison sentence at Lancaster Correctional Institution in a separate attempted murder case.

    During a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned Scott a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

    14-year-old faces murder charge: Teen to be tried adult in fatal shooting at reputed Lake Worth-area brothel

    Defendant linked to separate shootings, investigators say

    Sheriff's investigators said Charles and Rosemond were shot and killed as they and a group of friends hung out listening to music in the park, on Caroline Avenue off Haverhill Road. A third person was also shot but survived.

    Family members of Charles and Rosemond told The Palm Beach Post the teens had come from a Sweet 16 birthday held at a banquet hall about two miles to the east.

    According to a sheriff's arrest report, the teens and a group of friends were standing near or resting in vehicles on the north side of the park when at least one person approached and indiscriminately began firing shots at them.

    Investigators obtained surveillance camera video from a neighboring residence which showed one person armed with a handgun and another armed with a rifle. The sheriff's firearms lab determined that shell casings and projectiles recovered from the homicide matched casings recovered nearby from separate shootings in December.

    West Palm murder: Shooting near Palm Beach International Airport left teen dead. How a 21-year-old will pay.

    Man in custody denied involvement in Lake Belvedere Estates homicides

    Through ballistics analysis and surveillance footage, investigators identified Scott as a suspect in the December 2018 shootings. After being taken into custody on a probation violation, he admitted to being involved in the December shootings but denied having any involvement in the Lake Belvedere Estates homicides, the arrest report said.

    He told investigators he was near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, more than two miles away, when the homicides occurred.

    According to the arrest report, investigators obtained a recording of a phone call Scott made to a friend shortly after his interview with detectives. Scott described being questioned about the double homicide and instructed his friend to go to Scott's home, retrieve clothing that Scott was wearing on the night in question and burn it, the report said.

    Boca double homicide: Suspect caught in Georgia told fiancee he left town on business trip

    He also instructed his friend to delete social media posts of him, particularly those showing clothing he was wearing at the time of the homicides. Investigators determined that the information disseminated by Scott during the recorded phone calls was inconsistent with the information he provided to detectives.

    A review of cellphone data placed a mobile device belonging to Scott in the area of the homicide scene that night, investigators said. They also determined that Scott used his mobile device to research how to change or alter evidence connected to an AK-47 Draco-style pistol. Forensic analysts linked some of the shell casings to that type of pistol, and investigators found evidence that Scott had one in possession in the days surrounding the shootings.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham . Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Five years later, an arrest: Man facing murder charges in 2019 shootings of teens at park

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Lil Cutie
    2d ago
    Good to hear killers off the sts thanx for high technology now ✨🎉
    Broccoli.
    2d ago
    Jabari, Moltere, and Frederick... 🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC9 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy