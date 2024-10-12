After an investigation, firing and lawsuit, Delray Beach announces a new fire chief

DELRAY BEACH — After about five months with an interim fire rescue chief, Delray Beach permanently filled the role with Ronald Martin in mid-September.

City Manager Terrence Moore announced that the selection process necessary to appoint a new fire rescue chief concluded on Sept. 13, with Martin starting Oct. 7.

"It is a privilege to join such a dedicated, committed, and talented team," Martin said in an Oct. 8 letter to Delray Beach he shared with The Palm Beach Post . "I look forward to working alongside members of the community as we continue to serve our community with excellence."

Martin succeeds former Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Keith Tomey. Tomey's employment was terminated May 1 after claims of harassment and retaliatory behavior he'd made against Moore, the city manager, were found to be unsubstantiated by an independent investigation.

Before his employment with Delray Beach, Martin was chief of safety for the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal. According to Martin's resume, he also was fire chief and and district manager at the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District and spent 13 years with the department.

"Having spent 33 years in the fire service, I have seen firsthand the impact that strong community collaboration and partnerships can have on the lives of those we serve," Martin said. "Delray Beach is known for its vibrant community and rich diversity, and I am eager to build upon the strong foundation."

A native of northwest Indiana, Martin holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Hodges University and a master's degree in homeland security and emergency management from Long Island University. He has experience with emergency response procedures, annual budgets and quality assurance, according to his resume.

Martin's vision as he starts is for the city's fire-rescue operation to focus on collaboration, innovation, data-driven decision making, fiscal responsibility and transparency, he said.

"I believe that by fostering a communal culture of collaborations and open communication, we can enhance our operational effectiveness and engage our community to be active partners in the overall safety," Martin said.

In the next few weeks, Martin hopes to engage with community members and stakeholders to ensure his department's service meets their needs and expectations, he said.

The interview panel that selected Martin included Assistant City Manager Jeff Oris, Police Chief Russ Mager, Director of Public Works Missie Barletto, Director of Developmental Services Anthea Gianniotes and City Attorney Lynn Gelin.

After Tomey was terminated, Kevin Green served as interim chief. Green returned to his role of assistant chief on Monday, when Martin started.

City officials ultimately determined the three alleged instances of retaliation and the incident of alleged harassment made by Tomey could not be proven.

In late June, Tomey filed a lawsuit against the city of Delray Beach claiming he'd been wrongfully terminated. The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County's Circuit Court , claimed that Tomey's rights were violated under the Florida Public Sector Whistleblower Act , which is meant to prevent agencies from retaliating against employees who report violations of the law, according to the Florida Senate. It also claimed there was a breach of Tomey's contract with Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

