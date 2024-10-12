Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Endorsement: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3 to legalize pot and deal with its ills

    By Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    This is not an easy call, but Amendment 3 would be a start for the state to finally address the ongoing health and legal issues surrounding cannabis. Despite the psychological concerns and punitive laws against it, weed has long enjoyed widespread use. The Post recommends voters face this reality, with a "yes" on Amendment 3.

    More importantly, the paper urges voters to insist that state lawmakers and health officials implement a more credible approach to the problems associated with weed. The typical tough-on-crime mantra has only made matters worse, when it comes to cannabis. No matter the referendum's outcome, there are concerns that must be addressed and it's up to our state leaders to do it.

    Recreational use is legal in 24 states, the District of Columbia and two territories. If Amendment 3 gets at least 60% of the vote, Florida would join them. The amendment would allow non-medical marijuana possession of up to three ounces, with no more than five grams in concentrated form, for those who are 21 years old and up. For some, putting this amendment in the state constitution is a welcomed change. For others, it's a harbinger of societal doom.

    Yes, the amendment has the backing of Trulieve, a major dispensary in the medical marijuana industry that sees profits in recreational use in a new Florida market. Yes, marijuana is not harmless; it is seen by many authorities as a gateway drug, and states that have legalized cannabis have seen upticks in car accidents. And, yes Gov. DeSantis, to be blunt about it, marijuana smells when smoked.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hG7cJ_0w4AtFIA00

    Given all that, it would be easy to vote no and be done with it. Unfortunately, rejecting Amendment 3 outright does nothing to address the enduring issues that come with cannabis use, whether it's legal or not.

    Whatever the outcome, state leaders must address weed use.

    Supporters of Amendment 3 contend legalization will curb crime, contribute tax revenue, improve public health and curb criminal justice costs. Amendment critics argue the change will only spur use of marijuana and other drugs and alcohol, harm public health, increase crime, endanger traffic and impact the education and mental health of young people. All true, to a degree. But according to several studies, the claims of both sides have been found to be overstated.

    The amendment's impact on crime is a mixed bag. Several studies suggest the legalization of marijuana does not increase violent crime rates and in some cases has helped clear more violent crime cases. Some studies have shown a reduction in marijuana-related crimes and a decreased number of cannabis possession arrest rates among adults.

    Truth is, big dispensaries will make money if the amendment passes, and the revenue will be taxed. It may not start with a flourish but it's not like Florida couldn't use a new revenue source. The big dispensaries may dominate the Florida market but that doesn't mean people can't grow their own weed. It also doesn't stop state leaders from making the market more competitive by opening it up to other firms, including minority- and women-owned businesses.

    There are mental health issues involving marijuana, particularly among youth. Regular cannabis use has been linked to increased risk of anxiety, depression and psychotic issues, including schizophrenia. These concerns, however, shouldn't be dismissed by voting 'no.' Rejecting the amendment won't spur our state to improve mental health services. Instead, state leaders will be content with the status quo, leaving us with inadequate mental health services.

    Like so many other ballot initiatives, Amendment 3 was born out of frustration. The governor and state lawmakers have dragged their feet in addressing concerns raised by marijuana use, and enough registered voters got tired of it.

    The onus of grappling with weed's ills shouldn't fall solely on anxious parents, overworked law enforcement, and underfunded mental health services. For too long in Florida, it has. We need to deal with it. Just saying "no" will no longer cut it. Change will only come by voting "yes" on Amendment 3.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Endorsement: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3 to legalize pot and deal with its ills

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 392
    Add a Comment
    Doris Eileen Parker
    10h ago
    I am vote no on3
    Awake=Woke
    1d ago
    Yes on 3 & 4No on 5 & 6
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Northern Lights Dance Across Florida Skies Following Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Biden relegates Harris back to children’s table after she tries to pick a fight with DeSantis
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    AccuWeather eyeing western Caribbean for potential tropical development this week
    AccuWeather2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, so do more illegal immigrants
    Fox News3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy