Endorsement: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3 to legalize pot and deal with its ills

This is not an easy call, but Amendment 3 would be a start for the state to finally address the ongoing health and legal issues surrounding cannabis. Despite the psychological concerns and punitive laws against it, weed has long enjoyed widespread use. The Post recommends voters face this reality, with a "yes" on Amendment 3.

More importantly, the paper urges voters to insist that state lawmakers and health officials implement a more credible approach to the problems associated with weed. The typical tough-on-crime mantra has only made matters worse, when it comes to cannabis. No matter the referendum's outcome, there are concerns that must be addressed and it's up to our state leaders to do it.

Recreational use is legal in 24 states, the District of Columbia and two territories. If Amendment 3 gets at least 60% of the vote, Florida would join them. The amendment would allow non-medical marijuana possession of up to three ounces, with no more than five grams in concentrated form, for those who are 21 years old and up. For some, putting this amendment in the state constitution is a welcomed change. For others, it's a harbinger of societal doom.

Yes, the amendment has the backing of Trulieve, a major dispensary in the medical marijuana industry that sees profits in recreational use in a new Florida market. Yes, marijuana is not harmless; it is seen by many authorities as a gateway drug, and states that have legalized cannabis have seen upticks in car accidents. And, yes Gov. DeSantis, to be blunt about it, marijuana smells when smoked.

Given all that, it would be easy to vote no and be done with it. Unfortunately, rejecting Amendment 3 outright does nothing to address the enduring issues that come with cannabis use, whether it's legal or not.

Whatever the outcome, state leaders must address weed use.

Supporters of Amendment 3 contend legalization will curb crime, contribute tax revenue, improve public health and curb criminal justice costs. Amendment critics argue the change will only spur use of marijuana and other drugs and alcohol, harm public health, increase crime, endanger traffic and impact the education and mental health of young people. All true, to a degree. But according to several studies, the claims of both sides have been found to be overstated.

The amendment's impact on crime is a mixed bag. Several studies suggest the legalization of marijuana does not increase violent crime rates and in some cases has helped clear more violent crime cases. Some studies have shown a reduction in marijuana-related crimes and a decreased number of cannabis possession arrest rates among adults.

Truth is, big dispensaries will make money if the amendment passes, and the revenue will be taxed. It may not start with a flourish but it's not like Florida couldn't use a new revenue source. The big dispensaries may dominate the Florida market but that doesn't mean people can't grow their own weed. It also doesn't stop state leaders from making the market more competitive by opening it up to other firms, including minority- and women-owned businesses.

There are mental health issues involving marijuana, particularly among youth. Regular cannabis use has been linked to increased risk of anxiety, depression and psychotic issues, including schizophrenia. These concerns, however, shouldn't be dismissed by voting 'no.' Rejecting the amendment won't spur our state to improve mental health services. Instead, state leaders will be content with the status quo, leaving us with inadequate mental health services.

Like so many other ballot initiatives, Amendment 3 was born out of frustration. The governor and state lawmakers have dragged their feet in addressing concerns raised by marijuana use, and enough registered voters got tired of it.

The onus of grappling with weed's ills shouldn't fall solely on anxious parents, overworked law enforcement, and underfunded mental health services. For too long in Florida, it has. We need to deal with it. Just saying "no" will no longer cut it. Change will only come by voting "yes" on Amendment 3.

