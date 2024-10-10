Open in App
    Endorsements: Vote 'no' on Amendments 5, 6, on homestead taxes and campaign financing

    By Palm Beach Post Editorial Board,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXIqs_0w1OTxpd00

    Floridians on Nov. 5 decide on six proposed amendments to the state constitution.

    Some are on momentous or at least well-publicized issues, brought to the ballot by well-supported public petitions, like the abortion rights question, or whether to legalize pot for recreational use.

    Others are proposals brought forward by state lawmakers, on topics less studied by the public but with significant potential impacts not easy to grasp from a quick read in the voting booth. Amendment 5 , to increase homestead tax exemptions, and 6, to end public financing of political campaigns , fall in that category. They sound appetizing but they'd make bad law, especially if given the near-permanence of constitutional amendment status. We urge you to vote "no" on both.

    Vote 'no' on Amendment 5, homestead tax adjustments

    Amendment 5 sounds good. It would allow annual inflation adjustments to homestead property tax exemptions for the value of the exemption that applies to non-school taxes. Simply put, if the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, grows, then so would the tax break on your home. Enticing but problematic for local communities.

    The Post recommends voters reject this amendment with a 'no' vote. It creates the deceptive impression that state lawmakers are giving homeowners a bigger tax break. In fact they're proposing a change that would diminish revenue badly needed for counties and municipalities to operate and provide the multiple services that make our communities livable.

    Our counties and cities will still need to pay for municipal services and would have to raise their local tax rates to compensate for the revenue loss this tax break would create. So, increasing homestead exemptions is just a shell game, one that distorts the legitimate need for revenue collection and forces local officials to take back what state lawmakers are pretending to give away. So it benefits no one except the lawmakers who hope to score cheap publicity off it.

    Voters, put Amendment 5 out of its misery.

    The ballot items: Vote yes or no on Florida Amendments? What Amendment 5 means, homestead exemption proposal

    Vote 'no' on Amendment 6: Don't kill public financing

    Money has long been an issue in running for public office, especially for candidates who aren't multimillionaires. But the Florida Legislature's GOP supermajority is fine with that and has come up with an undemocratic trick that would make it harder for less-wealthy people to run, while also making our statewide office-seekers even more beholden to special interests, lobbyists and dark money PACs.

    Amendment 6 would repeal public financing of campaigns for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture. Currently the law provides for a modicum of public money for candidates who first raise $100,000-$150,000 on their own and agree to spending limits.

    Voters initially approved public campaign financing in 1998 through the state's ballot petition process. In 2010, state lawmakers tried to overturn it but that attempt failed to get the necessary 60% of votes to repeal it. The Amendment 6 effort marks the second time lawmakers will try to overturn the will of the electorate. Voters should rebuff this effort, too.

    It's not like masses of candidates have been soaking the taxpayers for vast sums under Florida public financing law. Candidates collected some $13 million in matching campaign funds last year, out of a total Florida budget of $116.5 billion.

    The ballot items: Vote yes or no on Florida Amendments? What Amendment 6 means, cleaner elections proposal

    As veteran Tallahassee journalist Bill Cotterell describes Amendment 6, in a column we'll be publishing Sunday: "So here's the solution Florida legislators have come up with: Let's get rid of the only source of clean political cash that comes with no strings attached."

    Public financing provides an open door for worthy candidates who might otherwise be closed off from running because they prefer not to feed at the trough of Big Ag, Big Insurance, Big Sugar or Big Power.

    As with Amendment 5, voters need to stand against the manipulative nonsense that is Amendment 6. Just vote 'no.'

    Up next, Amendment 3, on recreational marijuana.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Endorsements: Vote 'no' on Amendments 5, 6, on homestead taxes and campaign financing

    verna murray
    12h ago
    why should we vote "No?"
    Dianalynn Baker
    16h ago
    don't you dare tell me how to vote
