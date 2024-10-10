Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Wellington woman, 33, dies after sedan, truck crash northeast of South Florida Fairgrounds

    By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFTZL_0w1OQKxH00

    WEST PALM BEACH — A 33-year-old Wellington woman died Tuesday, Oct. 8, when her sedan crashed into a truck northeast of the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach , the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

    West Palm Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced Vanessa Renee Owens dead at the scene of the wreck at Okeechobee Boulevard and North Jog Road, just west of Florida's Turnpike

    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Owens was eastbound on Okeechobee in a 2012 Buick Verano approaching Jog about 11:25 p.m. A 2023 Volvo VNR was northbound on Jog and entered the intersection under a green light.

    Boca double homicide: Suspect caught in Georgia told fiancee he left town on business trip

    Crash sent vehicles into opposite directions, investigators say

    Investigators say Owens appeared not to have stopped for the red light and turned on to Jog, causing the front of her vehicle to strike the Volvo's passenger side. The Buick rotated counterclockwise before coming to rest north of the intersection and the Volvo came to a stop south of the intersection, a sheriff’s report said.

    The driver of the Volvo, a 61-year-old Port St. Lucie man, didn't sustain any major injuries, according to the sheriff's crash report. It does not indicate whether he is facing any charges at this time.

    West Palm homicide: Shooting near Palm Beach International Airport left teen dead. How a 21-year-old will pay.

    There was no evidence that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the sheriff's report said. Owens did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

    The sheriff's office did not specify how fast either vehicle was traveling when the crash happened.

    Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, Palm Springs and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @ValenPalmB. Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Wellington woman, 33, dies after sedan, truck crash northeast of South Florida Fairgrounds

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Get the Facts: Addressing rumors of 'Nadine' in the tropics
    NBC 21 day ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Lieutenant Dan became an overnight sensation riding out Hurricane Milton. Then his long criminal past came to light
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy