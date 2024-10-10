Wellington woman, 33, dies after sedan, truck crash northeast of South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH — A 33-year-old Wellington woman died Tuesday, Oct. 8, when her sedan crashed into a truck northeast of the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach , the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced Vanessa Renee Owens dead at the scene of the wreck at Okeechobee Boulevard and North Jog Road, just west of Florida's Turnpike

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Owens was eastbound on Okeechobee in a 2012 Buick Verano approaching Jog about 11:25 p.m. A 2023 Volvo VNR was northbound on Jog and entered the intersection under a green light.

Crash sent vehicles into opposite directions, investigators say

Investigators say Owens appeared not to have stopped for the red light and turned on to Jog, causing the front of her vehicle to strike the Volvo's passenger side. The Buick rotated counterclockwise before coming to rest north of the intersection and the Volvo came to a stop south of the intersection, a sheriff’s report said.

The driver of the Volvo, a 61-year-old Port St. Lucie man, didn't sustain any major injuries, according to the sheriff's crash report. It does not indicate whether he is facing any charges at this time.

There was no evidence that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the sheriff's report said. Owens did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

The sheriff's office did not specify how fast either vehicle was traveling when the crash happened.

