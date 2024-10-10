Open in App
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Opinion: Is Hurricane Milton the storm that finally breaks climate-change deniers in Florida?

    By Frank Cerabino, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H099z_0w1OPuKI00

    How many more hurricanes that drown Florida’s coastline will it take?

    How many more washed out barrier islands and hundred-year weather events will we have to endure with newfound regularity due to our warmer-than-ever coastal waters and what they can unleash?

    Two more Hurricane Miltons? Will that finally do the trick to silence those who call climate change a “hoax” and demand that those words be stricken from our state laws and school books?

    Just wondering. Three more Hurricane Miltons? Four? Five? What’s the number?

    This past week we had a lot of time to think about those questions as Hurricane Milton’s eye became deadly sharp and its path across the Gulf of Mexico on satellite images resembled an enormous bowling ball about to pick up an easy spare that was in reality our vulnerably exposed peninsula.

    While Florida lawmakers turned their backs on reality this year, striking the words climate change from state laws, thwarting green energy initiatives, and downplaying the effects of sea level rise, extreme heat, and hurricane threats, Mother Nature has been exposing their folly.

    "We're restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X earlier this year.

    How much longer do we have to play along with this head-in-the-sand approach?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbhwu_0w1OPuKI00

    While watching a sometimes Category 5 Milton make its path toward Tampa earlier this week, I stumbled upon an eerily prescient piece written two years ago by Peter Dykstra, the former editor of Environmental Health News and contributor to Public Radio’s Living on Earth.

    Dykstra, who I guess would qualify as one of DeSantis’ “radical green zealots,” predicted that the word games would be over for Florida’s business-as-usual crowd once a climate-change fueled major hurricane hit the Tampa area.

    Here’s what he wrote two years ago after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast:

    “One more thing about the good people of Tampa Bay: They didn’t just dodge a bullet when Hurricane Ian fooled forecasters and made landfall to the south, they dodged another hurricane bullet,” Dykstra wrote.

    “The area is running a 101-year lucky streak, with the last direct hit coming in 1921.The bay is a large, south-facing estuary. A bullseye shot from a major hurricane would guarantee massive wind and surge damage.

    “In the 1920 census, Tampa’s Pinellas and Hillsborough counties had a combined population of 88,257. Today, they’re at 2,434,809 –this means that a century later, there are more than 27 times as many people, and a corresponding number of schools, hospitals, Burger Kings and more.

    More: Florida, the state of denial, needs to eliminate "heat index" for climate change relief

    “All on the same amount of land, with the same amount of shoreline, at the same precious few feet above sea level.

    “That’s where sea level is right now, anyway,” he continued.

    “Within a few decades, we’re told that sea level rise will have Duval Street in Key West permanently under water. Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Biscayne Blvd.: gone.

    “Parts of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, better suited for a Navy Yard. The ground surrounding Cape Canaveral’s historic launch pads, a tidal flat.

    “The check-in desk at Mar-a-Lago will be a wading pool.

    “Yet Florida’s ambitious governor can’t bring himself to mention climate change. Nor can he pack Hurricane Ian onto a chartered jet and ship it up to an affluent resort in the Northeast.”

    More: Florida edits out ‘climate change’ in school textbooks. But DeSantis could go further.

    Dykstra likened the environmental threats to Florida’s survival to another deadly issue that has been purposefully ignored.

    “Climate change will continue to be the “active shooter” in every storm, heat wave and drought that afflicts us,” he wrote.

    “We need to treat it that way, and talk about it. Now.”

    Sadly, Dykstra isn’t able to talk about it now. He died of natural causes this summer at the age of 67. But his cautionary words live on and resonate this week.

    And so, I’m just helping him today to talk about it.

    Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Opinion: Is Hurricane Milton the storm that finally breaks climate-change deniers in Florida?

