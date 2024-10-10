'There's nowhere for the water to go:' Miles from the ocean, water is becoming a big issue

From Jim Singletary’s Deltona home, open ocean is an hour away by car, the water visible from his house is called a “creek” and, until two years ago, he could say his house had never flooded in its 37 years standing.

Hurricane Ian , however, broke that no-flood streak, swamping his 2,555-square-foot house and putting the 80-year-old retired Boeing engineering technician out of his home for more than a year.

Like four out of five Florida property owners, Singletary had no flood insurance, so he had to pay out of his savings to replace everything up to the 4-foot mark in his house — also the kitchen cabinets. It’s a spectacle similar to what the nation recently witnessed on a larger scale when Hurricane Helene inundated mountainous, inland Appalachia regions in the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia.

The non-coastal damage from Helene’s ravages is not expected to amount to much in losses for insurance companies because much of the damage was uninsured — less than 1% of the affected counties were insured against deluges, leaving victims, like Singletary after Ian, to repair the damage out of their own pockets, industry experts say.

“The house had been there 37 years, and we hadn’t flooded, so we never worried about it,” said Singletary, who declined to say exactly how much repairs to his southwest Volusia County home cost but put the total in the six figures.

Hurricanes aren't the only problem

Inland flooding issues are likely to be exacerbated as Hurricane Milton crosses Florida from coast to coast with another deluge of heavy rain.

Still, damaging waters need not be a the result of a named storm or involve storm surge to destroy property, or spur flood warnings miles from the ocean. Florida’s flat, low-lying landscape, its limestone geology and its development patterns combine to present an ongoing and sometimes unpredictable threat from the wet stuff that experts fear will become more apparent with increasing temperatures and moisture.

“Virtually the entire state of Florida is a coastal plain,” said Tom Missimer, a hydrogeology professor emeritus at Florida Gulf Coast University’s College of Engineering in Fort Myers, who has been studying water movement for more than half a century. “When we get a large rainfall event, there’s not a lot of storage in the ground to absorb the new water coming in.”

Add to that, notes Don Duke, Missimer's colleague in FGCU's environmental department, the increased pace of development asphalts more earth. The result is more water run - off and accumulation instead of being absorbed into the ground.

The state has built infrastructure — canals, dams, water retention areas and pump stations — to aggregate the flow, but sometimes those structures can only take in so much, said Tommy Strowd, executive director of the Lake Worth Drainage District. Even retention ponds can turn into a threat to property, given the wrong set of circumstances, he said.

Man-made accommodations to handle perpetual amounts of water

He likened retention ponds to parking garages in the way they store water, like garages keep cars out of traffic. But when the flow of water becomes too heavy, all bets are off, he said.

“When everybody's trying to get on the roads at the same time, then you tend to see traffic jams and so, you know, rainfall works the same way,” Strowd said. “When you have more rainfall than the canals can handle … then those ponds can rise and flood into the streets, and in extreme conditions, even flood homes.”

It shows up in a variety of ways:

Miles west of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, thousands of homes reported flood damage in a April 2023 rainstorm that rivaled the 44-year-old record for rainfall in a 24-hour period, set in Key West. State insurance regulators have estimated losses from last year's downpour in Broward County, which arrived without a warning, at more than $90 million.

Flood advisories in the inland South Florida counties of Hardy and Glades, National Weather Service records show, happened only a handful of times from 2019 to 2021. For the last two years, however, the number of advisories spiked into the double digits, with 19 advisories in both Glades and Hendry counties last year.

The landlocked counties of Polk and Orange suffered storm-surge losses — about $500 million — in Hurricane Irma in 2017 that were on par with coastal Collier County, according to CoreLogic, which provides banks, insurers and governmental entities with risk modeling.

Pump out the water, divert it and keep development away

Jay Jarvis, roads and drainage director for Polk County since 2012, said awareness of water and drainage issues has increased exponentially over the last 30 years.

Back in the day, open ditches, driveway culverts and swales were the main tools used to mitigate any deluges that might come. Planned, multihome developments with better engineering to handle the drainage off a larger swath of land came later.

Still, even with the improvements in engineering and planning, there’s only so much that more sophisticated man-made efforts — outfall construction, pump stations and underground piping — can do to manage water accumulation, said Jarvis who has been working with drainage and storm water in Polk County since 1991.

“When you get an event on top of an event on top of an event, where the water just accumulates. … The systems can’t handle that,” he said. “There’s nowhere for the water to go.”

From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, Polk County spent $4.3 million on drainage, erosion repair, pump station improvements and piping. Through the years, the county also purchased the property of nearly 200 addresses to keep them from being built on again.

Jarvis says property owners need all the help they can get.

“I would say the intensity of rain seems to be increasing,” he said.

Complaints water pooling and flooding pour in as well

The tension between water and developed property — and who will pay for damages and preventive mitigation — is boiling over in myriad ways.

In Loxahatchee Groves, September’s rainfall that the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University put at 3 to 4 inches above average, induced a flood of complaints about wet conditions at a September Town Council meeting.

Jane Harding, who’s lived on her property at D Road for eight years, was in tears, telling the council about how her horses’ hooves were in danger of disease given the flooded, wet conditions on her property.

Public Works Director Richard Gallant told the council he doesn’t have the capacity to respond to all the current demands, noting that much of it involves private property issues and code enforcement violations.

“I probably fielded about 40 different calls from residents from almost every road in this town right now,” Gallant said. “We don't have the staff, we don't have the budget, we don't have the equipment to go to every single road in this town and do what the residents should have been doing since they bought their house.”

For the first time since she moved there 10 years ago, Dianna Babington said her stalls flooded out — and this was coming before there was anything on the National Hurricane Center’s website with a name to worry about, she said.

“I have no idea how residents are supposed to fix their problems when they are dependent on other residents … who are not having a problem,” Babington said.

Babington left last month’s meeting shaking her head.

“I left the meeting thinking no one is driving the boat,” she said. “I never imagined flooding would be an issue on my property.”

She’s taking matters into her own hands, she said, hiring a contractor to improve the drainage around the arena for her stables.

Don Duke, a professor of water resources in Ecology and Environmental Studies Department at Florida Gulf Coast University, said Florida is a uniquely difficult place to put a large population because of the way it’s always been slow to clear water. And mistakes were made when it started, he said.

“In the early days of Florida settlement, there were notions that if we could just dig a ditch, all that water would run off and go to the ocean and we’d be left with dry land,” he said. “And that was really simplistic.”

He sees the need to plan development with a wider view — across county lines — becoming more and more urgent.

“We are absolutely seeing more inundation from storms of the same size than we used to and we're getting more of the large storms — storms are even larger — so yes, absolutely the way we've changed the land use is contributing to increased flooding." he said. "We've done it without paying attention to sustainable design.”

Anne Geggis is the insurance reporter at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at ageggis@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'There's nowhere for the water to go:' Miles from the ocean, water is becoming a big issue