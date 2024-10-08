Open in App
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    What channel is Florida Panthers game on today? Time, TV info to watch 2024 NHL opener

    By Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHnLh_0vyPZSxk00

    The temperature in Sunrise is only going down to the mid-70s, but break out your sweaters anyway: The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers start the 2024-2025 NHL season tonight.

    Yes, your memories are correct. The Panthers did indeed win their first hockey title in 30 years in June. They'll prove it when they raise the banner to the rafters tonight before their season-opening game against the Boston Bruins , one of the teams they took down en route to winning the legendary Stanley Cup.

    Many of the key players who beat Connor McDavid the Edmonton Oilers in seven games are back for the title defense. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will look to win his third Vezina Trophy, with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe back to lead the offense and Aleksander Barkov back to defend his Selke Award as the best defensive forward in the league.

    The defense lost important players in Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson , plus winger Vladimir Tarasenko. Florida coach Paul Maurice will look to newcomers Adam Boqvist and Nate Schmidt to protect Bobrovsky and become the first repeat champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

    Tonight's game will be nationally broadcast, but Panther fans will need to change their viewing plans to follow every game. So long Bally Sports and the Diamond Sports Group, hello Scripps !

    Here's how to watch the Panthers game tonight, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Panthers vs Bruins game on today? Time, TV schedule

    TV channel: ESPN

    Start time: 7 p.m. ET

    Panthers vs. Bruins will broadcast nationally on ESPN to start the 2024-2025 NHL season.

    Watch Panthers vs Bruins live on Fubo (free trial)

    How to watch Panthers vs Bruins on livestream

    Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Panthers vs Bruins game odds, spread and lines

    Florida is favored to defeat Boston, according to the BetMGM NHL odds . Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps .

    All odds as of Saturday, October 5.

    • Spread: Panthers -1½
    • Over/under:
    • Moneyline: Bruins +120, Panthers -145

    Florida Panthers schedule 2024

    • October 8: vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
    • October 10: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
    • October 12: at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
    • October 14: at Boston, 1 p.m.
    • October 15: at Columbus, 7 p.m.
    • October 17: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
    • October 19: vs. Vegas, 6 p.m.
    • October 22: vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What channel is Florida Panthers game on today? Time, TV info to watch 2024 NHL opener

