Palm Beach County news: 10 Teamsters back Harris; new Florida laws; $30 million library

Looking for the top stories featured on the October 7 episode of our Palm Beach County News in 90 Seconds? See the story blurbs/links below.

Florida, Georgia Teamsters break with national leadership by endorsing Harris-Walz ticket

Ten Teamsters local units that represent 45,000 members in Florida, Georgia and southeastern Alabama have broken with the union's national leadership by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris ' presidential campaign.

Josh Zivalich, president of the Teamsters Joint Council 75, said the seven-member board felt strongly that it needed to support the ticket of Harris and running mate Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor.

"We decided we wanted to endorse the Harris-Walz campaign," Zivalich said. "We think the stakes are very high for working people, and certainly union people, and we thought it was important to make a stand."

Tap here for the full story

Homeless, ‘Margaritaville’ among new Florida laws taking effect on Oct. 1

Nearly three dozen new state laws will take effect Oct. 1, including a contentious measure that will limit where homeless people can sleep .

Other measures include creating a license plate for Parrot Heads living the life of the late singer Jimmy Buffett and requirements about flood disclosures for home buyers.

In all, 34 laws that passed during the 2024 legislative session will take effect, with the homeless changes (HB 1365) drawing the most attention.

“Florida has chosen to reject comfortable inaction and tackle this problem head on,” House bill sponsor Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, said in June after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of an Oregon city’s ordinance cracking down on public camping.

Tap here for the full story

Not your grandfather's library: $30 million facility west of Boynton Beach opens soon

Palm Beach County's newest and perhaps most contemporary and complete library is expected to open in January at Canyon Town Center.

Library Director Doug Crane said the finishing touches are being placed on the new 33,000-square-foot, $30 million facility that is expected to create a sense of community for the western Boynton Beach area. Once the builder completes minor repairs, Crane said the building will be turned over to library officials. It will then take about three months for his staff to equip and furnish the library.

Crane made his comments Monday, Sept. 23, before a packed town hall meeting at Valencia Reserve that attracted more than 500 people. When it opens, The Canyon Branch will be the county's 19th library. It is near the amphitheater of the Canyon Town Center off Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lyons Road.

Tap here for the full story

Diamond Walker is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at dkwalker@gannett.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County news: 10 Teamsters back Harris; new Florida laws; $30 million library