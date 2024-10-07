Man threatened to kill Fort Pierce judge, possibly targeting Trump jurist

WEST PALM BEACH — An Illinois man is accused of threatening to murder a federal judge in Fort Pierce, the same district where U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury indicted Eric James Rennert, 65, on Oct. 3 for allegedly threatening to assault, kidnap and kill a judge and the jurist's family. Prosecutors identified the target of Rennert's threats only as a federal judge in St. Lucie County, making Cannon one of two possible candidates.

The second, Shaniek Mills Maynard, is a magistrate judge whose primary role is to issue warrants and oversee initial appearances and arraignments.

Investigators said the purported threats, made on three occasions in May and July, were intended to retaliate against the judge "on account of the performance of official duties." Rennert's indictment does not include a transcript of the threats or indicate whether they were made over the phone or online.

Rennert was appointed a federal public defender and is scheduled to be moved into federal custody in South Florida. With the presidential election one month away, he joins a growing list of people accused of threatening public officials. Jupiter police arrested a man in July who called on social media for the murders of Trump, his running mate JD Vance and their families .

Cannon has experience with threats cases — just not in the victim's seat

Investigators say Rennert made a first threat on May 25, two days after a terse exchange between Cannon and a prosecutor in court. The second came three days later, the same day Cannon rejected a request from prosecutors to prohibit Trump from commenting on FBI agents who seized the records at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach mansion.

The next and final threat on July 24 came within a week of Cannon's order dismissing the charges against Trump. Her decision revolved around the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the order.

Rennert faces six threats-related charges and a maximum of 45 years in prison. His arrest came one week after a computerized system randomly selected Cannon to oversee the case against Ryan Routh, a man accused of plotting to kill Trump .

Cannon, who Trump appointed to the bench in 2020, is no stranger to interstate threats cases. In April 2022, she sentenced a Palm Beach County man to prison for threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

A federal prosecutor called the threats vulgar, sexist and racist and urged Cannon to sentence Paul Hoeffer to nearly 3 ½ years in prison. She sentenced him to 1 ½ years instead.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism and subscribe today .

