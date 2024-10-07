Palm Beach Daily News
Man threatened to kill Fort Pierce judge, possibly targeting Trump jurist
By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
JAGUAR ZUBIETA
1d ago
Nort Sure
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Correctly dismissed the indictment': Lawyers, professors, and former prosecutor go to bat for Trump in 11th Circuit filing saying Mar-a-Lago judge did nothing wrong
Law & Crime7 days ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
Irish Star8 days ago
moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Gary Smith3 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
Uncovering Florida21 days ago
The Current GA2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
Town Talks10 days ago
L. Cane1 day ago
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
People1 day ago
Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
Town Talks8 days ago
NewsNation1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
iheart.com2 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile8 days ago
Morristown Minute1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
The HD Post20 days ago
Fox Weather1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.