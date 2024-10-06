Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Owner says rogue condo board is churning out rules without notifying residents. Now what?

    By Sonja Isger, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowner's association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff , an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers.

    Question: I’m a fairly new resident in a condo community. I’ve been here about two years and I’m beginning to think our condo board has gone bonkers.

    They are churning out “new rules” on almost a monthly basis. None of the owners were notified about rule changes/amendments or given an opportunity to understand the need for the rule changes.

    I asked the board members, who were all in the property management office last week, exactly what is the process for changing the rules. They started to explain how board members are elected on an annual basis. I again restated my question was specific to changes to the rules and he launched into the same deflection.

    Perhaps of greatest interest at this point is a change requiring all modifications inside our condos to be approved by the architectural committee. In the past, that approval was needed only for changes to the exterior or load bearing walls. I don’t see the rationale for obtaining approval to repaint my bedroom. The property manager reported “there was a problem with a project and damage was caused” as the reason for the change.

    Is our board in violation of Ch 718.112, which states that 14 day’s advance notice of board meetings is required where rule changes are considered? Signed, B.J.

    Dear B.J. ,

    From what you’ve described, they are. The Condominium Act, at Section 718.112, Fla. Stat., provides that at least 14 days’ written and posted notice must be provided for any meeting where rules regarding unit use will be considered. A rule requiring approval for all modifications sounds like such a rule, as probably are many of the other rules that have been promulgated.

    And, even for ordinary rules, they should be passed at a board meeting. In addition, many governing documents have additional procedures for amending the rules. If the board has ignored these procedures, they may have difficulty enforcing these rules; although ultimately that would require an owner to push back in court, and that doesn’t always happen.

    As for the sheer volume of rules, most condominium documents give the board broad rulemaking authority both inside and outside the units, and those rules must be “reasonable.”

    Does the board have a legitimate association interest in the repainting of your bedroom? If you are doing it yourself, it seems unlikely; but if you’re bringing in a contractor to do the work, they have a far stronger argument. Reasonableness is a factual issue that would be decided in court.

    Condo owner tired of board dragging its feet in filling vacancy

    Question : Our condominium bylaws state, “vacancies in the board occurring between annual meetings of members shall be filled by the remaining directors.”

    Does “shall” mean “must” and, if so, how soon must they act? Our vacancy has gone on for several months, with no attempt made to fill the seat. Is this a breach of fiduciary responsibility? We now have an even number of directors so that a tie vote is possible on the coming budget approval meeting.

    How are they to fill it? Is there a nomination and voting procedure by the remaining members or does the president or the board have the right to “appoint” without any board vote? Signed, F.H.

    Dear F.H. ,

    The traditional position has always been that “shall” does mean “must”— although there have been a few cases recently going against the grain and calling that in question. So yes, it would be my position that your directors should fill the vacancy.

    As your bylaws expressly say, it is the directors, by board vote, who fill that vacancy. There is no membership meeting, they just bring it up at a board meeting, a board member will nominate someone, there may be other nominations, and then a vote. The president would not have the authority to appoint a replacement director unless the board had delegated that authority to him.

    As to when they do this — there’s no real guidance.

    How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait? If there’s an election coming up, the argument could be made to just wait it out. I don’t think that this is a breach of fiduciary duty, really, and I don’t think the board’s failure to appoint a director, even if the bylaws require it, would be likely to result in any kind of legal penalty (other than perhaps an arbitration or court order to fill the seat, by which time the entire dispute would long be over).

    Ryan Poliakoff, a partner at Poliakoff Backer, LLP, is a Board Certified specialist in condominium and planned development law. This column is dedicated to the memory of Gary Poliakoff. Ryan Poliakoff and Gary Poliakoff are co-authors of "New Neighborhoods — The Consumer’s Guide to Condominium, Co-Op and HOA Living." Email your questions to condocolumn@gmail.com . Please be sure to include your location.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Owner says rogue condo board is churning out rules without notifying residents. Now what?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens slightly; hurricane warning issued on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today7 minutes ago
    Hurricane Milton: Know your Florida homeowners insurance policy before the storm hits
    Palm Beach Daily News17 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    As Kourtney Kardashian jumps into market, do Ozempic alternatives work?
    Palm Beach Daily News2 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy