Boca Raton man, 22, killed in two-vehicle Interstate 95 crash west of Vero Beach

A Boca Raton man, 22, died in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and semitractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Vero Beach over the weekend.

The crash occurred on the I-95 southbound State Road 60 overpass west of Vero Beach at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a tan 2005 Honda CR-V was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, highway officials stated in a news release.

A Margate man, 36, who was the driver of a red 2019 Volvo VNL was uninjured.

According to details of the crash provided by the agency, both vehicles were traveling southbound in the outside lane near the 147-mile marker, State Road 60, when the SUV collided with the rear of the semitractor-trailer while on the State Road 60 overpass.

FHP does not identify people involved in crashes.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to FHP.

