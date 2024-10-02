Open in App
    Boca Raton man, 22, killed in two-vehicle Interstate 95 crash west of Vero Beach

    By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    A Boca Raton man, 22, died in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and semitractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Vero Beach over the weekend.

    The crash occurred on the I-95 southbound State Road 60 overpass west of Vero Beach at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The driver of a tan 2005 Honda CR-V was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, highway officials stated in a news release.

    A Margate man, 36, who was the driver of a red 2019 Volvo VNL was uninjured.

    According to details of the crash provided by the agency, both vehicles were traveling southbound in the outside lane near the 147-mile marker, State Road 60, when the SUV collided with the rear of the semitractor-trailer while on the State Road 60 overpass.

    FHP does not identify people involved in crashes.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to FHP.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton man, 22, killed in two-vehicle Interstate 95 crash west of Vero Beach

    Comments / 1
    ReparationNation
    2d ago
    Boca death tolls rising every day in 2024
    View all comments
