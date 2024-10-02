He's been at the shelter longer than most other pets. Can you help this dog find a home?

The crowding crisis at Palm Beach County's animal shelter continues at a backbreaking pace: As more animals are being surrendered than adopted, dogs like 4-year-old Ares are losing hope of ever finding a permanent home.

Welcome to The Palm Beach Post's Pet of the Week, a series in which we feature animals up for adoption in Palm Beach County in hopes of finding them a loving family. Palm Beach County's animal shelter selects a pet of the week for this series that is safe, friendly and ready to become a companion. All animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Since we began this series in February, 25 of our featured pets have been adopted!

This week's pet is Ares, a grey pup with perky ears who, as a bonus, is already housebroken! At four months in the shelter, Ares is one of its longest-time residents. Although he's named after the Greek god of war and courage, Ares is a kind-hearted dog who loves to play with other dogs and humans.

Here's what to know about our pet of the week, including what Animal Care and Control staffers say about his personality.

Dog for adoption: Ares

Age: 4 years

4 years Weight: 68 pounds

68 pounds Sex: Male, neutered

Male, neutered Animal ID: A2167803

More information: Ares is a handsome 4-year-old fella looking for a loving companion and adventure buddy. Ares is the kind of dog you can count on for good times and lots of cuddles!

For more information on Ares, check out his online profile on the Animal Care and Control website.

Palm Beach County's shelter selects Pet of the Week from a pool of certified cats and dogs ready to be adopted

Leaders at Palm Beach County's animal shelter choose animals for The Post to feature in this series. They often select longer-term residents or animals who are not adjusting well to living in the shelter.

Animals chosen are part of the shelter's "pet pal" program, in which volunteers repeatedly evaluate the animal's temperament, safety and friendliness before deciding whether they're ready for immediate adoption, according to the shelter's website.

Pets with illnesses or histories of aggression are not eligible for the "pet pal" program. Dogs with histories of biting humans or other animals are also not eligible.

How to adopt a cat or dog in Palm Beach County

You can start the adoption process in person or online.

To begin in person : Visit Animal Care and Control during normal business hours at 7100 Belvedere Road near West Palm Beach to fill out an application and meet the pets there.

To begin the process online:

Use the pet's animal ID number (like the one listed above) to search them on Animal Care and Control's online database. Click on the "Ready to Adopt? Click Here" link to the right of the pet's photo. Fill out the two-page downloadable adoption application​ and email it to Animal Care and Control at PSD-ACCSupport@pbcgov.org . Once Animal Care and Control has reviewed your application, a team member will contact you to confirm that you have been approved to adopt. Submittal of an online application does not guarantee the pet's availability.

Adoption fees: Adoption fees for cats are waived for the entire month of October . Adoption fees are $60 for adult dogs, $75 for puppies and $50 for cats and kittens. Palm Beach County residents who are 55 years and older are offered a discounted adoption fee.

Note: All animals adopted from Animal Care and Control will be spayed if female or neutered if male. They will be up-to-date on vaccinations, protected against fleas and ticks and microchipped.

About fostering: If you are not ready for a long-term commitment, you may want to consider offering foster care to a pet. This is a great way to get the feel for becoming a pet parent, and it allows you and your new prospective pet to get to know each other. You can find more information about fostering on Animal Care and Control's website.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. She has a dog, Cooper, who is 8 years old and a cat, Benny, who turned 1 in May! You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: He's been at the shelter longer than most other pets. Can you help this dog find a home?