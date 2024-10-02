Open in App
    Western communities OK new budgets without local tax rate increases, new employees

    By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. )

    WELLINGTON — Palm Beach County's western communities will govern themselves with lower or unchanged tax rates and with few, if any, additional employees during the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

    Cities, towns and villages from Westlake to Palm Springs in late September approved their annual municipal budgets. The biggest local tax rate cut came in Westlake, the county's newest municipality. The completion of 600 homes and several commercial properties added enough value to Westlake's tax base that the city could cut its rate by 20 cents.

    Most property owners can expect to see slight increases in their tax bills even with the lower or unchanged local tax rates. Property values across Palm Beach County have risen significantly, raising what property owners will pay.

    Property values: Palm Beach County saw them skyrocket in 2023. What drove it and what it means for your taxes.

    Wellington: Tax rate unchanged after property values increased 9%

    Wellington's new overall budget totals $140 million, up $10.3 million from fiscal year 2024.

    The village kept its tax rate of $2.47 per $1,000 of assessed value for its sixth consecutive year, helped by a 9% increase in Wellington's tax base to $12.54 billion.

    The new budget includes money to pay for several projects, including the Aquatics Complex in Village Park, improvements to the intersection of Lake Worth Road and 120th Avenue South, and water meter replacements throughout the village. Wellington did not budget for any new positions to its workforce.

    The Village Council unanimously approved the budget Sept. 19.

    Wellington: Cynthia Gardner, advocate for equestrian preserve, dies in crash at age 71

    Royal Palm Beach: Budget down $19 million; same tax rate since 2010

    Royal Palm Beach's overall budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 is $68.2 million, down $19 million from fiscal year 2024.

    The village also kept its tax rate at $1.92 per $1,000 of property value that it has had since 2010.

    The village saw its property values rise 8% with its taxable value increasing to $4.6 billion. Of that increase, $53 million came from new construction, mainly at the Tuttle Royale complex at Southern Boulevard near State Road 7.

    The $6 million capital improvement fund will cover drainage improvements in the La Mancha subdivision. The budget also includes $1.6 million for recreation center renovations and expansion, $650,000 for a playground accessible to children with disabilities, and $350,000 to build pickleball courts and new bathrooms at Camelia Park.

    The budget adds no new positions to the village workforce.

    The Village Council approved the budget Sept. 19.

    Royal Palm Beach: Fred Pinto, village's longtime mayor and champion, dies at 73

    Greenacres: Budget down $5 million but covers fire station, sewer projects

    Greenacres' overall budget for the new fiscal year is $58.3 million, down $5 million from fiscal year 2024.

    The city held its tax rate steady at $6.30 per $1,000 of assessed value for the third consecutive year. Property values in Greenacres rose 9% last year.

    The new budget will fund the city’s new youth programs building, the design of an emergency operations center and fire station and converting sections in the village's original neighborhood along Swain Boulevard to sewer from septic tanks.

    The City Council unanimously approved the budget on Sept. 16.

    How Greenacres is growing: Central Palm Beach County's largest city seeks to rebrand itself

    Westlake: City to spend $1.5 million on parks, even with tax rate cut

    Westlake’s overall budget for the new fiscal year is $10.3 million, up $1.3 million from fiscal year 2024.

    The City Council cut Westlake's tax rate by 20 cents to $4.70 per $1,000 of property value. The city saw its taxable property value grow 41% in 2024 to $1.3 billion, due to the 600 new homes and several commercial properties completed this year.

    The city will spend $1.5 million in its parks next year.

    The council voted unanimously to approve the budget on Sept. 11.

    How Westlake is growing: Chains discover Westlake as city welcomes Starbucks, KFC and Orange Fitness

    Palm Springs: 1-cent tax rate cut is village's first in seven years

    Palm Springs' overall budget of $48.1 million comes with the village's first tax rate cut in seven years..

    The Village Council voted Sept. 22 to lower the rate to $3.70 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a penny lower than in fiscal 2024.

    The budget will fund a $14 million expansion to Palm Springs' police station, $12 million in improvements to its water treatment plant, $2.9 million in stormwater improvements and $1.5 million converting properties on Congress Avenue to sewer from septic tanks.

    A taste of Palm Springs: Where Cuban pizza, Uruguayan pastry and Guatemalan pupusas reign

    Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, Palm Springs and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @ValenPalmB. Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Western communities OK new budgets without local tax rate increases, new employees

