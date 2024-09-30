Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    How Palm Beach County's volleyball community is rallying to support veteran coach's cancer fight

    By Alexander Peterman, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    When one considers Palm Beach County volleyball, it is virtually impossible to do so without Terri Kaiser .

    In her 47 years of coaching volleyball, the Lake Worth Christian head coach is used to battling adversity on the court, guiding teams to three state championship titles in facing some of the state's top opposition.

    This year, just before the season started, an old enemy reared its ugly head: breast cancer.

    When Lake Worth Christian welcomes Cardinal Newman volleyball to its home court on Thursday, it will be for a pink-out "Volley for the Cause" match, where proceeds from tickets, shirts, and more will benefit Kaiser's battle with cancer, which has returned after nine years of remission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQnl4_0vpJJ6Rs00

    Palm Beach County volleyball digest: Lake Worth Christian focusing on 'the little things'

    Newman head coach Joy VanDyke, Kaiser's daughter, has paired with her mother to put on an October "pink-out" match every year since the two brought the idea to Palm Beach County in 2008.

    "The cool part about that is that I was coaching at Cardinal Newman previously, and I created the event because I saw it in a volleyball magazine out in California, and I thought that would be very cool if we took that to South Florida," VanDyke said. "I wanted to make my match against my mom's team about something more than just volleyball."

    VanDyke herself is 10 months cancer free, but celebration surrounding that was cut short when test results showed that Kaiser's breast cancer returned several weeks ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dl7ux_0vpJJ6Rs00

    "I battled breast cancer last year," she said. "It's hard to celebrate something you're going through, when you beat it, to have to pivot and help her through it again. It wasn't something we expected, so it's been emotional for sure. I know that night is going to be incredibly overwhelming, I think for both of us."

    VanDyke says that they've put on this pink-out event almost every year since its inception 15 seasons ago. Each year, they select a family in need that's facing a battle with breast cancer and raise money in support of their fight.

    Last year, they raised over $15,000 dollars.

    "I just think it's an incredible thing for two schools to come together and do something that's more than volleyball," VanDyke said. "I don't think there's anything like that in the county. It's such an emotional event and such a powerful message to everybody. I know it will be packed. I know it will be incredibly successful."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USm98_0vpJJ6Rs00

    Kaiser has had two surgeries in recent weeks, and now both mother and daughter — as well as numerous others inside and outside of the volleyball community — are waiting for the news that will dictate Kaiser's next steps.

    It is anticipated that chemotherapy and radiation will start soon, VanDyke said.

    For her part, Kaiser acknowledges that this will be "another battle," but it's one she's committed to fighting for the sake of her family. Just like volleyball, it just needs a game-plan.

    As good as Kaiser's track record on the volleyball court is, she's undefeated against breast cancer.

    Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUFgG_0vpJJ6Rs00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wMcF_0vpJJ6Rs00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3xqy_0vpJJ6Rs00

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: How Palm Beach County's volleyball community is rallying to support veteran coach's cancer fight

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Looking for fun things to do this weekend Oct. 4-6? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County
    Palm Beach Daily News16 hours ago
    Palm Beach Zoo's fall invite: Come for the animals, stay for the beer, food
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Frontier offers direct flights from PBIA to Chicago, Cleveland, Cinncinati this winter
    Palm Beach Daily News9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Biggest Week 4 Miami Dolphins overreactions... or not? Let's talk Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans, MNF: Revenge, Tyler Huntley take center stage
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips needs knee surgery, will miss rest of 2024 season
    Palm Beach Daily News6 hours ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader, dead at 83
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Coppell Tragedy: Fatal Crash Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy