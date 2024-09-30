How Palm Beach County's volleyball community is rallying to support veteran coach's cancer fight

When one considers Palm Beach County volleyball, it is virtually impossible to do so without Terri Kaiser .

In her 47 years of coaching volleyball, the Lake Worth Christian head coach is used to battling adversity on the court, guiding teams to three state championship titles in facing some of the state's top opposition.

This year, just before the season started, an old enemy reared its ugly head: breast cancer.

When Lake Worth Christian welcomes Cardinal Newman volleyball to its home court on Thursday, it will be for a pink-out "Volley for the Cause" match, where proceeds from tickets, shirts, and more will benefit Kaiser's battle with cancer, which has returned after nine years of remission.

Newman head coach Joy VanDyke, Kaiser's daughter, has paired with her mother to put on an October "pink-out" match every year since the two brought the idea to Palm Beach County in 2008.

"The cool part about that is that I was coaching at Cardinal Newman previously, and I created the event because I saw it in a volleyball magazine out in California, and I thought that would be very cool if we took that to South Florida," VanDyke said. "I wanted to make my match against my mom's team about something more than just volleyball."

VanDyke herself is 10 months cancer free, but celebration surrounding that was cut short when test results showed that Kaiser's breast cancer returned several weeks ago.

"I battled breast cancer last year," she said. "It's hard to celebrate something you're going through, when you beat it, to have to pivot and help her through it again. It wasn't something we expected, so it's been emotional for sure. I know that night is going to be incredibly overwhelming, I think for both of us."

VanDyke says that they've put on this pink-out event almost every year since its inception 15 seasons ago. Each year, they select a family in need that's facing a battle with breast cancer and raise money in support of their fight.

Last year, they raised over $15,000 dollars.

"I just think it's an incredible thing for two schools to come together and do something that's more than volleyball," VanDyke said. "I don't think there's anything like that in the county. It's such an emotional event and such a powerful message to everybody. I know it will be packed. I know it will be incredibly successful."

Kaiser has had two surgeries in recent weeks, and now both mother and daughter — as well as numerous others inside and outside of the volleyball community — are waiting for the news that will dictate Kaiser's next steps.

It is anticipated that chemotherapy and radiation will start soon, VanDyke said.

For her part, Kaiser acknowledges that this will be "another battle," but it's one she's committed to fighting for the sake of her family. Just like volleyball, it just needs a game-plan.

As good as Kaiser's track record on the volleyball court is, she's undefeated against breast cancer.

