Dolphins vs Titans: Final score from Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium

(This story has been updated to include new information.)

The Dolphins and Titans are playing on "Monday Night Football" in Miami Gardens for the second straight season and Miami certainly hopes there is not a repeat from 2023 when Tennessee rallied to stun the home team.

Of course, there already is a change for the Dolphins with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley starting at quarterback in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Skylar Thompson (bruised ribs). Huntley gives Miami a quick running quarterback; he rushed for 294 yards and a 6.3 average while spelling Lamar Jackson in Baltimore during the 2021 season.

The Dolphins also will be without several other starters due to injury: Running back Raheem Mostert (chest), left tackle Terron Armstead (concussion) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion). Rookie Patrick Paul might get his first start in place of Armstead.

The Titans have their own problems, not the least is that they are 0-3 and the offense has been struggling. Will Levis , the hero of last year's comeback, is on the hot seat when the national audience tunes in for the first of two MNF games.

The Miami Dolphins lost 31-12 to the Tennessee Titans on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to fall to 1-3 on the regular season.

The Dolphins allowed a safety and a Tony Pollard rushing touchdown in the final minutes to allow Tennessee to expand their lead late.

Miami's streak of 10 straight quarters without an offensive touchdown ends with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler Huntley.

The 2-point try was intercepted, however, leaving the Dolphins in a 22-12 deficit with 3:36 to play.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the third quarter against the Titans.

He left the field and walked to the locker room with trainers.

The Titans are the first team to reach the end zone as Tyjae Spears takes the direct snap, eludes Zach Sieler and runs up the middle for a touchdown.

Tennessee running back Tony Pollard rushed for 41 yards on the previous play, the longest gain of the night for either team.

The Dolphins are in trouble, trailing 16-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Dolphins have pulled within a field goal after Jason Sanders converted early in the third quarter.

It's 9-6 Dolphins with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Dolphins trail the Titans 9-3 at halftime on Monday Night Football.

Tennessee quarterback Mason Rudolph completed a 27-yard pass and spiked the ball with 1 second left to give Nick Folk time for a field goal as time expired.

Miami cuts into the Tennessee lead with a 44-yard Jason Sanders field goal.

It was the best drive of the half by starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, who scrambled to convert a first drive in Titans territory.

It's 6-3 Tennessee with less than 5 minutes to halftime.

The Titans added to their lead with another Nick Folk field goal in the second quarter.

The Dolphins turned the ball over on downs to set up the Tennessee scoring drive.

After a scoreless first quarter, Miami's Storm Duck made a key tackle to force the Titans into a field goal.

Nick Folk converted the try to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Titans have replaced Will Levis, who injured his shoulder stretching for a first down, and turned to Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Both teams are off to a slow start with two turnovers and two punts in the first quarter.

Miami gives the ball right back to after Snoop Huntley threw a backward pass to Tyreek Hill, which was scooped up by Arden Key.

It's a sloppy start in Miami Gardens.

Emmanuel Ogbah grabs an interception with his thighs after Titans quarterback Will Levis throws directly at the Dolphins veteran who was backing into a zone.

Miami will start on defense after winning the coin toss and deferring. Kickoff has arrived for Monday Night Football.

The Titans are across midfield after converting third downs, including a quarterback sneak.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is listed as questionable after sustaining a knee injury in pregame warmups.

Tennessee will be without star defensive lineman Jeff Simmons for Monday Night Football against the Titans.

This has implications for the Dolphins rushing game with backs De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright potentially the focal point.

The Dolphins will once again be without running back Raheem Mostert, who is inactive Monday night against the Titans.

Other inactive include Skylar Thompson, who is available as the emergency quarterback, lineman Terron Armstead, cornerback Kendall Fullert, and linebackers Mohamed Kamara and David Long Jr.,

What time is Dolphins vs. Titans game?

Date: Monday, September 30

Monday, September 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

What channel is Dolphins vs. Titans game on today?

Who is announcing the Dolphins vs. Titans game?

Play-by-play : Chris Fowler

: Chris Fowler Analyst : Dan Orlovsky

: Dan Orlovsky Sideline reporter: Louis Riddick

Dolphins vs. Titans predictions

Joe Schad , Palm Beach Post: Dolphins 13, Titans 12

"Some folks may be glad to learn there are two games of “Monday Night Football.” This doesn’t figure to be an instant classic or a barn burner. We think Anthony Weaver’s defense smothers mayonnaise-loving Titans QB Will Levis. And we think the Dolphins establish a sound running game."

Hal Habib , Palm Beach Post: Titans 17, Dolphins 16

"I've been around long enough, and been fooled long enough. Trying to predict when the Dolphins will snap out of their funk is living dangerously. Better to let them give you a reason to believe first."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Titans 25, Dolphins 21

"The Titans are 0-3 and the Dolphins have major issues at quarterback without Tua Tagovailoa. Tennessee went into Miami and rallied last year to beat the Dolphins behind Will Levis. He hasn't been the same quarterback this year, turning it over too much, but I think he can have success in this one. The Titans will win it."

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Dolphins 23, Titans 20

"The Titans are in disaster-control mode. Tennessee has a -7 turnover ratio, and they have averaged just 16 points per game as a result. It's a true pick 'em, but we'll favor the home team. Miami might be limited, but they are taking care of the football."

Dolphins vs. Titans injury updates

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (chest), left tackle Terron Armstead (concussion) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) are out. Linebacker David Long (hamstring) is doubtful.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (elbow) is doubtful. Safety Amani Hooker (face) is questionable.

Dolphins vs. Titans weather update

Weather.com calls for temperatures in the mid to lower 80s and 4 percent chance of rain tonight in Miami Gardens, FL. There was a heat advisory for much of the day and it will be humid (65 percent) during the game.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2024

September 8: vs. Jacksonville (W 20-17)

September 12: vs. Buffalo (L 31-10)

September 22: vs. Seattle (L 24-3)

September 30: vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

October 6: at New England, 1 p.m.

October 13: Bye

October 20: at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

October 27: vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

November 3: at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

November 11: at LA Rams, 8:15 p.m.

November 17:vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

November 24: vs. New England, 1 p.m.

November 28: at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

December 8: at NY Jets, 1 p.m.

December 15: at Houston, 1 p.m.

December 22: vs. San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

December 29: at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

TBA:at NY Jets

Record: 1-2

Tennessee Titans schedule 2024

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Chicago Bears, (L 24-17)

Sept. 8 at Chicago Bears, (L 24-17) Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. New York Jets, (L 24-17)

Sept. 15 vs. New York Jets, (L 24-17) Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers, (L 30-14)

Sept. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers, (L 30-14) Week 4: Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Miami Dolphins

Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Miami Dolphins Week 6: Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7: Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Bills

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Bills Week 8: Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET at Detroit Lions

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET at Detroit Lions Week 9: Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET vs. New England Patriots Week 10: Nov. 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Chargers Week 11: Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 12: Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Texans

Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Texans Week 13: Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET at Washington Commanders

Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET at Washington Commanders Week 14: Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 15: Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 16: Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Colts Week 17: Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18: TBD vs. Houston Texans

TBD vs. Houston Texans Record: 0-3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins vs Titans: Final score from Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium