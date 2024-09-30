Open in App
    Palm Beach Daily News

    Where is 'College GameDay' this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n98fa_0vpIDE4K00

    ESPN's "College GameDay" is heading to a city it has never visited before in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season as No. 8 Miami heads to the West Coast for a primetime ACC showdown with Cal .

    Saturday's episode of college football's premier pregame show with Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit marks the first time that "College GameDay" is pulling up shop on Cal's campus in Berkeley, California, ahead of the Bears game Saturday night vs. the Hurricanes .

    The game also marks the first ACC conference game to be played inside California Memorial Stadium, as Cal joined the Atlantic Coast Conference from the Pac-12 over the offseason along with Stanford.

    Here's what to know on about "College GameDay" in Week 6, including time, date, location and who the guest picker and more:

    Watch "College GameDay" live with Fubo (free trial)

    Where is 'College GameDay' location in Week 6?

    • Location: Cal (Berkeley, California)
    • Time: 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. local time)

    "College GameDay" is heading to Berkley, California for the very first time in Week 6 of the college football season for No. 8 Miami vs. Cal. ESPN chose the Bears' ACC home opener vs. the Hurricanes over UCLA at No. 7 Penn State; No. 9 Missouri at No. 21 Texas A&M; and No. 11 Ole Miss at South Carolina.

    Saturday's episode at Cal means that the Bears crossed their name off the short list of Power 4 schools that have never hosted "GameDay" before. That list now only consists of Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia. However, it will be the fourth time Cal has appeared on "College GameDay," and the first since 2015.

    The Golden Bears are 1-2 in their three prior appearances.

    As for Miami, Saturday will mark the 25th time that the Hurricanes will be appearing on "College GameDay" — which ranks for the 15th-most among all college programs for all-time "GameDay" appearances. The Hurricanes were last featured on "College GameDay" back in the 2020 season on Sept. 26 against Florida State.

    The Hurricanes are 15-9 heading into Saturday's matchup at Cal.

    How to watch 'College GameDay' in Week 6? TV channel, streaming options

    You can watch "College GameDay" with the likes of Saban, Corso and Herbstreit on ESPN from Memorial Glade on Cal's campus in Berkley, California. Streaming options for "College GameDay" include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) or Fubo , which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    What time is 'College GameDay' today?

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
    • Time: 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT)

    Saturday's edition of "College GameDay" will start at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 from Cal's campus in Berkley, California. When the three-hour pregame show begins, it will be 6 a.m. PT local time.

    'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

    Saturday's episode of "College GameDay" will precede Saturday night's first edition of "ACC After Dark" at 10:30 p.m. ET — not only a reference to the time, but also an ode to the former conference of the Bears in the Pac-12. Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call on ABC at 10:30 p.m. ET, which you can also stream on Fubo .

    Potential "GameDay" locations for Week 7 include the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 17 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry; No. 3 Ohio State at No. 6 Oregon; Florida at No. 4 Tennessee; No. 7 Penn State at No. 15 USC; and No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 12 LSU.

    Here's where's "GameDay" has traveled so far this season:

    Week Game Guest Picker Headgear
    0 No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin) Seamus N/A
    1 No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M Johnny Manziel Irish
    2 No. 3 Texas at No. 9 Michigan Michael Phelps Longhorns
    3 No. 17 LSU at South Carolina Dawn Staley Tigers
    4 No. 7 Tennessee at No. 13 Oklahoma Blake Shelton Vols
    5 No. 1 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama Miss Terry Crimson Tide
    6 No. 8 Miami at Cal TBA TBA

    Who is the guest picker for 'College GameDay' Week 6?

    This section will be updated once "GameDay" has announced the guest picker for Week 6's show.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Where is 'College GameDay' this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN

