The Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller holds one of the county government's most technically challenging offices. The Palm Beach Post recommends voters re-elect Democrat Joseph Abruzzo for the post.

Abruzzo, 44, has worked to change the culture of the office of 600 employees that carries the weight of 1,000 statutory duties. Under his watch the office has embraced modern technology and increased efficiency. About 40 percent of e-filed court documents are now processed by robots. An e-Certify service lets the public order certified court records online; a chatbot accepts payment plan applications and answers questions frequently asked by the public.

If re-elected, Abruzzo would launch a property fraud task force, with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's and State Attorney's offices, to fight fraud against seniors in particular. He plans to continue improving the in-office for employees and the online experience for customers; to expand wellness and mental health resources for his employees; and to find more ways to connect the public with county services.

Abruzzo and this newspaper have not always been on the same side. In 2022, despite insisting he wanted the public to know why serial molester Jeffrey Epstein escaped serious punishment , he opposed Palm Beach Post efforts to open secret records that could do just that. At the time, Abruzzo contended the law required grand jury records be kept secret. The law was eventually rewritten, records released and Abruzzo dropped his effort to recover lawyer expenses from The Post.

The Republican challenger in the race, Samuel Thompson, did not meet with the editorial board or submit a candidate questionnaire. No matter, Abruzzo's experience and accomplishments make him the better candidate.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Endorsement: Post recommends Joseph Abruzzo for clerk of the circuit court and comptroller