    Editorial: Re-elect Wendy Sartory Link as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

    By Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Correction: This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy involving the type and location of Republican Jeff Buongiorno's business. He owns a tech business in Boynton Beach.

    With a little more than a month left to a pivotal election day , the Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor finds herself in the middle of her own re-election campaign, and she's making it look easy. Given a well-established track record of conducting open, fair and accurate elections, the Post urges voters to re-elect Democrat Wendy Sartory Link to the job.

    A business attorney in private practice before becoming elections supervisor in 2019, Link has worked hard to earn voter confidence in the office. Under her watch, the office has invested in cybersecurity and voting equipment, while working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement to prevent disruptions. She has also improved office morale, pay and training to attract and retain employees.

    If re-elected, Link will be in line to lead the Florida Association of Supervisors of Elections. In that post, she will oversee efforts to pass laws that will protect election workers; revoke the statue that deletes all vote-by-mail requests after each general election; and allow for more early voting locations to give voters greater access to the ballot box.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcEVI_0vmtswqz00

    The Republican seeking the seat is Jeff Buongiorno, a 58-year-old owner of a tech company in Boynton Beach. He believes election officials aren't doing enough to stop non-citizens from voting, and he's taking his cause to federal court in a lawsuit against a number of officials, from Link and the county elections canvassing board to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

    Buongiorno has been called an "election denier," a label he disputes. He wants to use his expertise to fix what he called "a broken election process." Unfortunately for him, the system isn't broken and thanks to Link, there's no need to fix it.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Editorial: Re-elect Wendy Sartory Link as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

