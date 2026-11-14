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Palm Beach Zoo Lights runs Nov. 20–Jan. 3
2 days ago
Palm Beach Zoo Lights in West Palm Beach, FL will run from November 20, 2026 through January 3, 2027, featuring glowing holiday displays, lighted paths, a large Christmas tree, and a polar-themed experience. Families can enjoy photos with Santa, holiday crafts, ornament decorating, s’mores, and other seasonal activities throughout the event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Discover The Palm Beaches
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