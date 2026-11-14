📅 Creative meetup for neurodivergent adults (registration closed)

The Social Project: Creative Community Meetup is a library program where adults can connect with others and explore creativity through games, karaoke, dances, group workouts, and social groups that support everyday life skills.

It’s held in a supportive, safe space and is designed for neurodivergent and I/DD adults, age 21 and older, who can self‑regulate and participate with minimal assistance. Each gathering focuses on friendship, self‑expression, and community.

For this particular session, registration is closed and the event is listed as in progress, with the location open 10:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.

If this sounds like a good fit for you or someone you know, keep an eye on the Palm Beach County Library System events calendar for future Social Project meetups.