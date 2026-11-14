📅 Robotics club for kids (registration closed)

The Palm Beach County Library System hosted a Robotics Club session on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:30–4:00pm at the Okeechobee Boulevard Branch, Meeting Room.

Kids ages 8–11 built a rope-climbing robot using small metal parts as part of a STEAM/STEM activity for children.

Location:

Okeechobee Boulevard Branch

5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Contact for future kids’ events:

Okeechobee Blvd. Branch Library, Children & Teens Dept.

obbcats@pbclibrary.org

561-233-1880

Registration for this specific event closed on November 14, and you can no longer sign up, but you can reach out to the Children & Teens Department to ask about upcoming robotics or STEM programs.