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Kids robotics club at Okeechobee Blvd. Library (ages 8–11)
📅 Robotics club for kids (registration closed)
The Palm Beach County Library System hosted a Robotics Club session on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:30–4:00pm at the Okeechobee Boulevard Branch, Meeting Room.
Kids ages 8–11 built a rope-climbing robot using small metal parts as part of a STEAM/STEM activity for children.
Location:
- Okeechobee Boulevard Branch
- 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Contact for future kids’ events:
- Okeechobee Blvd. Branch Library, Children & Teens Dept.
- obbcats@pbclibrary.org
- 561-233-1880
Registration for this specific event closed on November 14, and you can no longer sign up, but you can reach out to the Children & Teens Department to ask about upcoming robotics or STEM programs.
More Info: Robotics Club | Palm Beach County Library System |...
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