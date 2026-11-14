📅 Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour on April 21, 2027

Join a mobile tour of Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach.

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2027

Time: 1:30–4:00 p.m.

Location: 1000 James L Turnage Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

This is listed as a Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour hosted through the Palm Beach MPO. If you need a printed agenda, ADA accommodations, or translation services, you must request them at least five business days before the meeting.

For questions or special requests, contact: