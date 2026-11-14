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📅 Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour on April 21, 2027
11 days ago
📅 Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour on April 21, 2027
Join a mobile tour of Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach.
- Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2027
- Time: 1:30–4:00 p.m.
- Location: 1000 James L Turnage Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
This is listed as a Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour hosted through the Palm Beach MPO. If you need a printed agenda, ADA accommodations, or translation services, you must request them at least five business days before the meeting.
For questions or special requests, contact:
- Phone: 561.725.0800
- Email: Info@PalmBeachMPO.org
- Address: 301 Datura Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
More Info: Palm Beach County Airport Mobile Tour - Palm Beach...
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