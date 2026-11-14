📅 Toddler playtime at the library

Bring your little one to Tiny Tots Playtime to play and socialize in a safe, friendly space while you meet other caregivers.

Who: Toddlers ages 12–24 months

Toddlers ages What: Open play and social time for toddlers and their grown-ups

Open play and social time for toddlers and their grown-ups When: Nov 14, 2026

Where: Palm Beach County Library System (specific branch listed on the event page)

(specific branch listed on the event page) Registration: Please register only the number of children who will participate.

It’s a simple way to get your toddler out of the house, burn some energy, and connect with other local families.