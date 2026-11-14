📅 Teen Word Games – boost writing with fun games

Teens ages 12–17 are invited to play word games like Taboo and Scattergories to help build creative writing skills. Snacks are provided.

Please bring a tablet or smart device to join in the activities.

Happening on November 14, 2026 at a Palm Beach County Library System location (see library event listing for the exact branch and time).

Great low-key option for teens who like games, words, or just hanging out at the library.