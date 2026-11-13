📢 Nominate a Palm Beach County teacher for “Thank a Teacher”

Fourth-grade teacher Alexa Mangan from Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School has been named this week’s “Thank a Teacher” winner. She was honored for the way she helps her students grow into what she calls “bright and brilliant little humans.”

To celebrate, business partner HCA Florida Healthcare surprised Ms. Mangan with a $500 check and is sponsoring these weekly teacher recognitions.

If you know an outstanding educator in the Palm Beach County School District who deserves a shout-out, you can submit a nomination online at palmbeachschools.org/thankateacher. It’s a simple way to say thank you and help a great teacher get recognized.